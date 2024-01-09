Where can you get the best french fries in Rhode Island? Vote in our poll

French fries are a part of a meal that's easy to overlook, often just filler food on the plate meant to compliment the "main meal."

But, who doesn't love good fries? The ones with a perfectly crisp exterior and soft on the inside. And these days, there are so many more options than ketchup as a dipping sauce. Now, you can find all kinds of different french fries, loaded up with cheeses or gravy or Banh mi style vegetables or lobster or topped with an egg.

To find the best french fries in Rhode Island, we're putting it to a poll. Vote below for your favorite spot.

Vote for the best french fries in Rhode Island

What do the winners get?

What do the winners get? Clout. Bragging rights. Being in The Providence Journal article announcing the winners. There’s not a tangible benefit to winning these polls other than winning and being able to tell people you won.

How do we pick who is in the poll?

Rhode Island may be a small state, but it has a lot of restaurants, making it hard near impossible to come up with an all-encompassing list for the polls. The way we are doing it ahead of the poll we announce what the next poll is going to be on the Providence Journal Food Instagram page @ProJoEats in both the feed. People can leave a comment with the restaurants they think should be in the poll (restaurants are encouraged to nominate themselves), we’ll round up those entries for the poll. We do reserve the right to use our editorial discretion.

We also will add a restaurant that requests it within the first 48 hours of the poll being up. Email klandeck@gannett.com with nominations.

We’ll also announce the next poll in the same article that the current poll is running in, and people from there can email their nominations to klandeck@gannett.com. We’re going to follow best fries with best donuts.

We asked, you told us: 7 reader-favorite waterfront dining spots to try in Rhode Island

How does voting work?

We’re setting it up so people can vote once a day, which means if you really love a restaurant, you can vote for it more than once. The voting for this poll will close on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m. Winners will be announced the following week.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Best french fries in RI? We're polling readers