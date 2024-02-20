Where is the best place to see the 2024 eclipse?

The best places to witness the eclipse in Rochester include open parks or waterfront areas with unobstructed views of the sky. Here are some ideal locations for experiencing the celestial event in our area.

High Falls

Parcel 5

Cobbs Hill Park

Highland Park

Genesee Valley Park

Ontario Beach Park.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center on East Avenue is also hosting a Roc the Eclipse Festival.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, suggested viewing sites include:

Mendon Ponds Park

Durand Eastman Park

The campus at the State University College at Brockport

Hamlin Beach State Park

You can also watch the eclipse online.

NASA and other organizations will create a link for live eclipse viewing closer to the event.

Eclipse path of totality cuts across 13 U.S. states

Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first location in continental North America to experience totality, which will occur at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, according to NASA. As the moon's shadow travels northeast, totality in the U.S. will begin at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Eagle Pass, Texas. From there, the path will cut diagonally across the country before ending around 3:33 p.m. EDT in Lee, Maine, according to nationaleclipse.com.

Starting at 2:07 p.m. on April 8 in Rochester, the moon will begin to appear to move in front of the sun. Totality begins at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds (plus or minus a few seconds depending where you are standing.) By 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun returning the light to normal.

Along the way, periods of darkness could last a mere few seconds or, in some cities, could surpass four minutes.

Rochester NY in eclipse path of totality

All told, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are located on the eclipse's path of totality. Some of the major cities include:

Dallas and San Antonio, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis

Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio

Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, New York

Erie, Pennsylvania

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Solar eclipse 2024: Where is the best place to see the eclipse in April?