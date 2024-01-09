Where is the best place in the US to raise a family? This list says it's not Florida

A lot of variables go into how difficult or easy it is for the average American couple to raise a family. One of those variables is where you live.

And according to a recent study from WalletHub on the best and worst states for raising a family, living in Florida makes raising kids pretty difficult.

The Sunshine State didn’t even rank in the top 25, due to its low number of families with young children, expensive education and childcare and and low affordability score.

Here’s where Florida ranked on WalletHub’s list of best and worst states for raising a family and why.

Where is the best place in the US to raise a family?

WalletHub’s list, the best state in the U.S. for raising a family is Massachusetts, which scored high in health and safety, education and childcare and affordability.

The study ranked each state using 50 metrics in the following categories: Family fun, health and safety, education and childcare quality and price, affordability and socio-economics. Florida ranked 31 out of 50.

Here are WalletHub’s top five states for raising a family:

Massachusetts North Dakota Minnesota Nebraska New York

What state has the most unaffordable housing?

According to WalletHub’s study, Florida is the fourth-worst state when it comes to looking for affordable places to live. California took first place on WalletHub’s “least affordable” list.

Here’s WalletHub’s top five states with the most and least affordable housing:

Most affordable:

Iowa Nebraska North Dakota Kansas Ohio

Least affordable:

California New York Hawaii Florida Nevada

Is Florida good for young families?

Every family’s needs are different. But if you’re looking for a state with a high population of young families to raise your kids with, it probably isn’t the Sunshine State.

Florida ranked on WalletHub’s list as one of the top 5 states with the lowest number of young families and one of the top states for high rates of spouse or co-parent separation and divorce.

Here are WalletHub’s lists of top 5 states with the highest separation and divorce rate and lowest number of young families:

States with the lowest number of young families:

West Virginia Hawaii Florida Maine Vermont

States with the highest rate of separation and divorce:

New Mexico Nevada Louisiana Mississippi Florida

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida didn’t make list of best states to raise a family. Here’s why.