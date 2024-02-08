Where is the best place to go on Valentine's Day? What travelers should know

Valentine’s Day may not see the rush of travelers other holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving do, but there may be no better time for a romantic getaway.

If you’ve been looking to take a trip with your partner, Valentine’s makes a great excuse. What better way to celebrate than exploring a new city or lounging on a beach?

“(Travel is) a good way to just sort of relax, rejuvenate, destress and really get back to what matters in a relationship and learning about each other,” Wendy Marley, a travel advisor with AAA, told USA TODAY. While the holiday is fast approaching, it’s not too late to make a vacation of it.

How many people are traveling for Valentine’s Day?

Demand is up this year, according to an analysis of more than 900,000 round-trip flight itineraries by Allianz Partners USA. Travel searches for the holiday were 15% higher than 2023, for flights departing U.S. airports between Feb. 7 and 12, and returning between Feb. 14 and 18, the travel insurance and assistance company found.

Allianz Partners combed through itineraries generated by customers “that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance,” according to a news release.

International trips saw increased interest, with bookings jumping 4% from the previous year (though 70% of the itineraries analyzed were domestic).

What city is the most popular Valentine's Day destination?

Orlando took the top spot in the U.S. this year, according to Allianz Partners’ analysis, followed by fellow Florida cities Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Phoenix and Las Vegas rounded out the top five.

For travelers headed abroad, Mexico proved popular, with Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta claiming the top three spots. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Oranjestad, Aruba followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

“It’s no surprise that after the holiday season, couples and ‘galentines’ are ready to leave the cold weather behind and take flight to palm-fringed beaches,” Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in the release.

Where is the best place to go for Valentine's Day?

Marley has also seen couples taking romantic holidays – whether at Valentine’s or other times of year – to Southern cities like Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

“They are (full of) beautiful historic homes,” she said. “You have the carriage ride through the historic center of Charleston. They’re both right on the water, so you have sunset cruises, (and) riverboat cruises. They’re both really great for food tours.”

She also recommended Asheville, North Carolina, which offers access to hiking and the historic Biltmore Estate, and – if you don’t mind the cold – the White Mountains in New Hampshire, where travelers can ski, unwind at spas and cruise the scenic Kancamagus Highway.

Tips to save money on Valentine’s Day travel

Valentine’s may be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean budget-conscious travelers are out of luck. Hayley Berg, Lead Economist at Hopper, said making reservations on short notice will work as an advantage at hotels in larger cities, with rates dropping 48 hours before check-in.

“Since Valentine’s Day is on a Wednesday this year, prices for stays will already be lower than peak weekend prices,” she said in an email. “If you’re flexible on the hotel you stay in, plan to book at the last minute for the lowest prices.”

Hotels may also offer Valentine’s-specific deals, with lower room rates or discounts on meals, spa treatments and other amenities. And if you don’t mind taking a staycation, they frequently offer lower prices for locals – and sometimes state residents – during off seasons, according to Berg.

“Check out a local hotel, especially a smaller or boutique property, and see if there are any special rates or packages,” she added.

However, book those flights soon if you need to take a plane to your destination. “Prices in the last two weeks before departure can increase tremendously, so book now to get the best prices still available,” she said.

