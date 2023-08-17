Where are the best places to work in SC? Here are companies people most like to work for

An independent research firm has ranked more than a hundred companies and organizations as among the best places to work in South Carolina.

Best Places to Work in South Carolina — a research-driven program that evaluates workplace satisfaction — recently revealed a report listing the most favorable places to work in the Palmetto State, categorized by large, medium and small companies.

The rankings are based on two components, including an employee survey, worth 75%, and a employer questionnaire, worth 25%.

The employee survey includes eight focus areas — leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits, and overall engagement — which must attract at least an 80% positive response rate from employees in order to make the “best” list.

Here are the top 10 rankings for small, medium and large sized companies:

Small employer category (15-49 employees):

SYSTEMTEC Inc. South Carolina Student Loan Corp.



Cognito Forms Air Compressor Services Isomer Project Group Crawford The Brand Leader Inc. TEC Equipment Co. The Lutes Property Services Co. Harris Home

Medium employer category (50-249 employees):

South Carolina 811 Parrish and Partners LLC Trehel Corporation SIOS Technology Corp. Find Great People Frampton Construction Company NCEES CF Evans Construction Bauknight Pietras & Stormer P.A. Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Large employer category (250 or more employees):

Sentar Burns & McDonnell Weston & Sampson Engineers Inc. Pulte Group DPR Construction Mauldin & Jenkins LLC Life Cycle Engineering Inc. Marsh McLennan Agency - Greenville South Carolina Federal Credit Union Henry J. Lee Distributors