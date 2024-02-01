Where can you get the best smoothies in the Biloxi area? Here are 5 spots you should try
Sip, sip, hooray.
If the new year has inspired you to make healthier choices, there’s no better way to quench a thirst than a delicious and nutritious juice or smoothie.
Whether you like it with greens, extra protein or you aren’t sure what you like yet, there’s something for everyone.
And Biloxi has the juice.
Here are Yelp’s picks for the best juice bars and smoothie spots in the Biloxi area:
Bambu
Where: 3680 Sangani Blvd. suite J, D’Iberville, MS 39540
Rating on Yelp: 4.5/5 stars
Review from customer: “My fave is their avocado smoothie and avo-coffee,” said Vi.
Biloxi Nutrition
Where: 1654 Pass Road, suite D, Biloxi, MS 39531
Rating on Yelp: 5 stars
Review from customer: “My smoothie was healthy, and fresh! I can’t wait to try more flavors,” said Hayley.
Smoothie King
Where: 3826 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville, MS 39540
Rating on Yelp: 3.5/5 stars
Review from customer: “Doing a Mango-Kale smoothie for lunch most days. They are very tasty and healthy,” said Mike.
Tribe Nutrition
Where: 2003 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS 39532
Rating on Yelp: 5 stars
Review from customer: “Love how cute and quaint the place is,” said Macy.
Sweet Rolls
Where: 15520 Daniel Blvd suite A, Gulfport, MS 39503
Rating on Yelp: 3.5/5 stars
Review from customer: “A very awesome experience,” said Aaron.
