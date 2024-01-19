Where are the best and worst places in Florida to raise a family? This list ranks them
There are more than 22 million people living in Florida under the age of 18, according to 2023 estimates from the U.S. Census.
FloridaRentals explored data from several sources — including the Bureau of Labor Statistics — to determine the best counties in the state to raise a family.
Factors considered included:
Cost of living
Number of schools
Childcare costs
Crime index
Median home prices
Here's what FloridaRentals found:
Collier County named worst place in Florida to raise a family
Collier County was named the worst county to raise a family in Florida. The county has the worst healthy diet score out of all 67 counties, and has the second highest childcare costs, at $19.82 per hour on average, according to Florida Rentals.
Top 10: Worst counties in Florida to raise a family
Collier County
Monroe County
Citrus County
Highlands County
Flagler County
Columbia County
Hernando County
Putnam County
St. Lucie County
Miami-Dade County
What did the study find on Monroe, Citrus, Highlands and Flagler counties?
According to FloridaRentals:
Monroe County: Monroe has the third highest cost of living score and is one of the counties with the fewest number of families.
Citrus County: The county has the fourth-highest crime index score and the second-lowest employment rate, with 40.3% of over-16s currently employed.
Highlands County: Highlands has the third-lowest employment rate in Florida, with 67.40% of over-16s currently employed. The county also has the fourth-lowest percentage of people who have earned at least their high school diploma, at 87.2%. Flagler County: This county has the sixth-lowest employment rate, with 47.3% of over-16s currently employed, and the ninth-largest crime index score, at 3,032.
What were the 10 best counties to raise a family in Florida?
Okaloosa County
Santa Rosa County
Alachua County
Seminole County
Clay County
Brevard County
St. Johns County
Leon County
Orange County
Bay County
