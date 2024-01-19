Where are the best and worst places in Florida to raise a family? This list ranks them

There are more than 22 million people living in Florida under the age of 18, according to 2023 estimates from the U.S. Census.

FloridaRentals explored data from several sources — including the Bureau of Labor Statistics — to determine the best counties in the state to raise a family.

Factors considered included:

Cost of living

Number of schools

Childcare costs

Crime index

Median home prices

Here's what FloridaRentals found:

Collier County named worst place in Florida to raise a family

Collier County was named the worst county to raise a family in Florida. The county has the worst healthy diet score out of all 67 counties, and has the second highest childcare costs, at $19.82 per hour on average, according to Florida Rentals.

Top 10: Worst counties in Florida to raise a family

Collier County Monroe County Citrus County Highlands County Flagler County Columbia County Hernando County Putnam County St. Lucie County Miami-Dade County

What did the study find on Monroe, Citrus, Highlands and Flagler counties?

According to FloridaRentals:

Monroe County: Monroe has the third highest cost of living score and is one of the counties with the fewest number of families.

Citrus County: The county has the fourth-highest crime index score and the second-lowest employment rate, with 40.3% of over-16s currently employed.

Highlands County: Highlands has the third-lowest employment rate in Florida, with 67.40% of over-16s currently employed. The county also has the fourth-lowest percentage of people who have earned at least their high school diploma, at 87.2%. Flagler County: This county has the sixth-lowest employment rate, with 47.3% of over-16s currently employed, and the ninth-largest crime index score, at 3,032.

What were the 10 best counties to raise a family in Florida?

Okaloosa County Santa Rosa County Alachua County Seminole County Clay County Brevard County St. Johns County Leon County Orange County Bay County

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida's Worst, best counties to raise family ranked in this list