Where Biden and Trump stand in the polls 7 days out from the election

Drew Angerer/Getty; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Political polls have been under increased scrutiny since Donald Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The polls in 2020 have largely been consistent, with Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, maintaining a steady lead over Trump.

But battleground-state polling is a little trickier, and shifts in certain states dictate campaign strategy when it comes to the Electoral College.

Heading into this week, polls have tightened slightly in Pennsylvania, one of the most crucial states for both Trump and Biden.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Trying to keep up with the polls in the 2020 election can be a headache.

The 2016 election led to a lot of scrutiny of polling and to skepticism among the public and politicians because of Donald Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

Most of that came down to a mix of a lack of polling in certain states and significant errors in others, such as Michigan.

So far in 2020, polls mostly held up through the primary season, and they've shown stasis in support for Trump and Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, despite an otherwise tumultuous year.

Read more: Mass firings, frozen funding, and midnight rules: Inside the Democrats' operation to fight back against Trump going scorched-earth in a Biden transition

With more than 66 million Americans already done with voting, shifts in polling now can only move the needle so far.

But several battleground states are up for grabs, and in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, some tightening in polls will catch the attention of both campaigns.

Here's a rundown of where the polls stand a week out from the election:

Read the original article on Business Insider