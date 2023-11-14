Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in October

Eight Michigan Lottery prizes worth $1 million or more were sold in October in Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery.

A ticket purchased online by a player registered to Grand Rapids won a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $3.4 million Oct. 25.

Later that week, the jackpot was won again. A ticket purchased in Livonia won the $1 million prize Oct. 28.

The second biggest win in October was a $3 million prize on a Mega Millions ticket purchased online to a player registered to Canton. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 6 and had the Megaplier option.

More: Warren woman plays Michigan Lottery game for 1st time, wins $25,000 a year for life

They were a few of the 25 Michigan Lottery prizes worth $100,000 or more sold last month.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets were sold in October