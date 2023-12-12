Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November

November was a lucky month for Fantasy 5 players. More than half of the Michigan Lottery prizes worth $100,000 or more won last month were on Fantasy 5 tickets, according to the Michigan Lottery.

There were 17 prizes worth $100,000 or more sold in November and nine of those were Fantasy 5. The biggest Fantasy 5 win was a $260,431 prize on a ticket sold at Kelly Time Saver in Jackson.

The largest prize overall last month was $2 million won on a Money instant ticket game. The ticket was sold at Shepherd EZ Mart in Shepherd, which is located near Mt. Pleasant. The game costs $20 to play.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets were sold in November