Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in December were sold

No Michigan Lottery prizes won on draw games or claimed in December reached the $1 million mark, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Eighteen of the big prizes last month were worth $100,000 or more, but the largest was $682,784 won Dec. 30 on Jumbo Jackpot Slots. The ticket was sold in Troy.

June was the only other month this year without a prize worth $1 million or more.

Ten of the 18 big prizes last month were from Fantasy 5.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets in December were sold