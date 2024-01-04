Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in December were sold

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

No Michigan Lottery prizes won on draw games or claimed in December reached the $1 million mark, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Eighteen of the big prizes last month were worth $100,000 or more, but the largest was $682,784 won Dec. 30 on Jumbo Jackpot Slots. The ticket was sold in Troy.

June was the only other month this year without a prize worth $1 million or more.

Ten of the 18 big prizes last month were from Fantasy 5.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Where biggest winning tickets in December were sold

Recommended Stories