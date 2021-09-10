Where bitcoin could become legal tender next: Grayscale CEO

Jared Blikre
·2 min read

Cryptocurrency bulls are lauding the decision by El Salvador to become the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender. And one bitcoin fund manager believes other countries in emerging markets around the world could possibly follow suit.

Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, the world's largest cryptocurrency fund manager by assets ($32 billion as of Sept. 3), spoke with Yahoo Finance Live and speculated where such countries could be located.

"When we think about where [increasing] adoption rates are taking place, they're the highest in the emerging markets — in places like Africa, Southeast Asia, [and] parts of South America. So it would be tough to think about which other countries [besides El Salvador] where bitcoin could serve as legal tender," he said.

El Salvador made the U.S. dollar its official currency in 2001, joining the ranks of seven similarly-situated countries — including Ecuador, Panama and the Republic of Zimbabwe. They don't control their own monetary policy due to their dollar adoption. However, they are only exposed to inflation as it pertains to the U.S. dollar, which has avoided double-digit inflation since the 1970s.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele promoted the drive toward a dual fiat-crypto national currency as a way to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fees incurred as the country's expats remit payments to relatives and friends domestically. 

Such remittances reached a record $5.92 billion in 2020, or nearly one-quarter of the country's gross domestic product. According to World Bank data, the average remittance fee from the U.S. to El Salvador was 2.91% in the fist quarter, which yields a conservative estimate of $172 million annually in fees. Bukele claims the savings will be higher, at $400 million annually. 

Comparing these fees to bitcoin transaction fees is tricky, as they are dependent on many variables, especially the traffic on the network. But this also means senders can simply wait out the high traffic periods and send later when fees are lower.

None of this addresses the program's biggest concern — the now-infamous volatility of bitcoin, which regularly endures corrections of more than 30%, often topping 50%. That the value of a poorly-timed remittance could result in a loss of one-third or half or more in a short period of time may temper usage.

When El Salvador launched its bitcoin Chivo app on Tuesday, there were a few technical hiccups, which resulted in nothing less than a 19% drop in the price of bitcoin from the high of the day — perhaps demonstrating the fragility of the still up-and-coming asset class.

Sonnenshein commented, "I think the only criticism that's fair of the El Salvador rollout at the moment is just that it happened quickly."

Stay ahead of the market Invest smarter with premium tools and insights.
Stay ahead of the market Invest smarter with premium tools and insights.

Jared Blikre is an anchor and reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him @SPYJared

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European markets rise as UK economy recovery slows

    European stocks ticked up on Friday morning even as data showed UK economic growth slowed in July.

  • Bitcoin down as Sweden's central bank compares it to 'trading in stamps'

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly down today as Sweden’s central bank governor said bitcoin could eventually collapse.

  • Pros and Cons of Investing in Bitcoin IRAs

    Is trading bitcoin through an IRA account a good deal? We spoke to major firms offering this service.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Broncos' expectations high for '21, hopes for Giants dimmer

    Coming off bad seasons, the Denver Broncos and New York Giants used free agency and the draft to put themselves in position to end playoff droughts. Despite a 5-11 record in 2020, expectations were high for the Broncos to end a run of four straight losing seasons and get back to playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. The enthusiasm in Denver isn't tempered this year, either.

  • El Salvador president steps in to fix bitcoin rollout snags

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, and called on users to report any problems on his Twitter feed. Adopting language similar to IT departments in offices around the world, Bukele asked users to close and restart the app if a "currently under maintenance" error screen appeared. The historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender by the Central American country has been beset by problems that have contributed to a rout in the value of the digital currency globally https://www.reuters.com/technology/bitcoin-bruised-after-chaotic-debut-legal-tender-el-salvador-2021-09-08.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Celsius CEO on Coinbase, SEC dispute: ‘Everybody in this business wants to have clarity’ on crypto lending

    Alex Mashinsky, founder and CEO of Celsius Network, said he is "cheering for Coinbase' to resolve any uncertainty in compliance and regulation regarding its planned Lend product.

  • 49ers president: 'We have seen demand off the charts' despite ongoing pandemic

    For the first time since 2019, NFL fans will pack into full-capacity stadiums across the league starting on Thursday night in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Despite El Salvador’s bumpy Bitcoin rollout, a queue of countries forge ahead with legalizing crypto

    Despite the El Salvador Bitcoin blunder, Ukraine has laid down its own rules to legalize and regulate Bitcoin in its own country.

  • Fantasy Football: Bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

    With the 2021 NFL season here, our analysts are ready to get bold with their predictions for the fantasy football season ahead.

  • Here’s Why You Should Invest in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

    Qualivian Investment Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. From inception (December 14, 2017) to the end of Q2 2021, the fund has returned 102.8% and 98.5% on a gross and net basis respectively, outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return index by […]

  • Week 2 preview: Iowa at ISU, Oregon at OSU, UW at Michigan

    It is Race for the Case time as Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde preview the massive week two college football slate. The crew begins in Big 10 country as Oregon looks to prove itself against the home Buckeyes. The biggest game of the day, though, belongs to the state of Iowa with the Cyclones and Hawkeyes renewing their yearly rivalry. Will ISU cover the 4.5 points? Washington is on the road looking for hope against the Michigan Wolverines. Can the Huskies bounce back after the worst loss in program history? Make sure to stick around for our locks of the week as well.

  • ‘It’s not sustainable’: overcrowding is changing the soul of US national parks

    Travelers, tour guides and service workers share how years of record-high tourism levels are reshaping popular destinations Visitors photographing a bear hidden in the woods in the Yosemite national park on 6 July 2020. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images On a two-lane road leading to Acadia national park’s picturesque Bass Harbor head lighthouse, traffic has come to a standstill. A row of cars wait to enter the parking lot, with one local turning around altogether to try again on a less crow

  • Zscaler’s Outlook Tops Forecasts. The Stock Is Rising.

    Software security company Zscaler posts quarterly earnings that top analysts’ forecasts and issues a revenue outlook ahead of estimates.

  • MicroStrategy Executives Sold Stock After Bitcoin’s Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Perhaps some MicroStrategy Inc. insiders aren’t quite as sure about tying the company’s long-term fortunes to Bitcoin as their Chief Executive Michael Saylor. As Bitcoin was recovering from its summer swoon, two of Saylor’s top lieutenants -- Chief Financial Officer Le Phong and Chief Technology Officer Timothy Lang unloaded stock in August after exercising about 30% of the options they were awarded. Each realized cool gains of around $7 million from the sales. Saylor, one of the

  • AAR (NYSE:AIR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically...

  • Gold gains on dollar dip, but hinges on Fed taper cues

    Gold prices inched higher on Friday as the dollar eased slightly, but uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's next moves on unwinding its economic support measures kept bullion in a relatively tight range. Lending support to gold, the dollar index was subdued on the day, making bullion more appealing for those holding other currencies. Gold is seeing a range-bound trade and since the metal is "primarily looked at in terms of the dollar... it's the Fed which has the big impact on the gold price," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following ECB Decision

    The dollar slumped

  • Here's the Next Blockbuster Vaccine Opportunity for Pfizer

    Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine marketed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), should rake in $33.5 billion in sales this year. Pfizer also claims the world's second best-selling vaccine. The company won U.S. regulatory approval for a successor product, Prevnar 20, in immunizing adults earlier this summer.