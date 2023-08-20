Where to book your next stay: Best hotels and resorts across the United States

Whether you're planning a vacation, honeymoon, or business trip, selecting your hotel is about so much more than a place to sleep. The best hotels and resorts offer a variety of amenities, activities, and dining options to ensure you have a perfect experience.

To identify the best hotels and resorts across the United States, 10Best invited a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their top picks, then readers voted for their favorites across eight categories. Here are the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best All-Inclusive Resort: The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana

Enjoy a stress-free vacation at The Resort at Paws Up

Pristine wilderness and thoughtful luxury join forces to create an exquisite guest experience at The Resort at Paws Up. This Montana resort sits on a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch with a range of accommodations (from luxe private homes to glamping sites) and activities. Horseback riding is the signature experience, but guests can also mountain bike, fly fish, geocache, or partake in an authentic Montana ranch activity. An array of all-inclusive offers allows you to tailor your experience.

Full list of winners: Best All-Inclusive Resort »

Best Bed and Breakfast: C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast in Wilmington, North Carolina

Make C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast your home away from home

This Queen Anne-style bed-and-breakfast has just seven rooms, giving it a cozy, intimate feel. And guests enjoy a farm-to-table breakfast each morning. Plus, the property is close enough to downtown and the Wilmington Riverwalk that you can walk to many restaurants and attractions — and temporarily feel like a local.

Full list of winners: Best Bed and Breakfast »

Best Boutique Hotel: Beaufort Hotel NC in Beaufort, North Carolina

Beaufort Hotel NC offers a top-notch boutique experience

Walking tours, bird-watching, and scuba diving are among the many adventures to choose from at Beaufort Hotel. Sustainability practices and accommodations are greatly admired by guests during their stay, as well as rooms with waterfront views. Signature events and local attractions add to the reasons to stay at Beaufort.

Full list of winners: Best Boutique Hotel »

Best Destination Resort: Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach wins Best Destination Resort for second year in a row

Located on the Florida Riviera, this Florida resort has a vast beachfront and provides luxurious extras like complimentary activities, a marine biology-based children's program, and spa access. Lavish accommodations boast stunning views, while three oceanfront pools add to the appeal.

Full list of winners: Best Destination Resort »

Best Family Resort: Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania

Woodloch Resort is Best Family Resort for third consecutive year

The Woodloch Resort welcomes families to the Poconos with accommodations ranging from single rooms to two-bedroom suites. If you need more space, vacation rentals are also available. Meal plans mean all-inclusive family dining, and guests enjoy access to a range of activities daily, with amenities like a rock-climbing wall, indoor and outdoor pools, go-karts, bumper cars and boats, kayaking, and snow tubing (in the winter).

Full list of winners: Best Family Resort »

Best Historic Hotel: Historic Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

For third year in a row, Historic Hotel Bethlehem wins Best Historic Hotel

Guests of the Historic Hotel Bethlehem can learn about the hotel’s storied history in the Lower Lobby. A hotel has occupied the site since 1741, though the structure was used as a convalescence home for World War I soldiers for a period. Today, guests enjoy modern amenities at this historic setting in the heart of Moravian Bethlehem.

Full list of winners: Best Historic Hotel »

Best Luxury Hotel Brand: Salamander Collection

Salamander Collection offers the best luxury hotel experience, according to our readers

The Salamander Collection offers one-of-a-kind getaways. Authenticity is always a priority, especially regarding cuisine and fine dining, wellness, and the overall experience of each stay. In addition to luxury amenities, guests can enjoy unique adventures, equestrian events, and golf.

Full list of winners: Best Luxury Hotel Brand »

Best Waterfront Hotel: Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California

Escape to the beautiful coast with a stay at Shutters on the Beach

Elevate your "beach bum" vacation in fine coastal style, where concierges even take care of providing surfboards. Louvered doors give Shutters on the Beach its name, and they open onto Pacific or lush garden panoramas. Plus, beachfront restaurants mean you never have to take your eyes off that view.

Full list of winners: Best Waterfront Hotel »

Stop by 10best.com daily to share your opinion and vote in other Readers' Choice contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Best hotels and resorts in the US? Here are readers' top picks