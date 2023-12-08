Where will Brightline's local station be? That really comes down to one key consideration.

Will Brightline's first ― and perhaps only ― Treasure Coast station be in Martin or St. Lucie County?

It's a question that's been on lots of people's minds since Brightline launched its passenger train service between West Palm Beach and Orlando in September.

Even some local residents who aren't happy about having Brightline trains zipping through their neighborhoods see the benefit in having a station nearby so they could actually use the service.

There are potential economic benefits even for those who never plan to set foot on one of the trains. A station location could be a magnet for shops, restaurants and perhaps even housing.

Treasure Coast station on schedule

Despite some initial skepticism about whether there actually would be a Treasure Coast stop, it appears very much on track.

About a month after the West Palm Beach-Orlando service launch, Brightline announced it would accept proposals for potential site locations from property owners in Martin and St. Lucie counties until Dec. 22.

Company officials have said they plan to make a decision about the station's location by sometime early next year. If the company's timetable for construction holds, the new station will be operational by the first quarter of 2028.

As part of a legal settlement between Brightline, Martin County and a private organization, the train company promised to have a station location somewhere in Martin or St. Lucie County within five years of its West Palm Beach-Orlando service launching.

The settlement also obligates Brightline to have at least two northbound and two southbound trains stop at the Treasure Coast station each day after that station opens.

Narrowing down the potential options

A Brightline ride from West Palm Beach to Orlando and back showed a different perspective of the Treasure Coast on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Sites near the railyard or the King's Landing development in downtown Fort Pierce and locations near a lumberyard or the Martin County Fairgrounds in Stuart have all been mentioned as potential contenders for the station.

So which will it be? To answer that question, I think you have to ask a different question:

To wit, what does Brightline value most ― geographic location or potential passenger demographics?

If geography is the overriding factor, then I think Brightline is going to pick one of the sites in Fort Pierce.

But if passenger demographics are most important, it's going to be one of the Martin County spots.

One of two key factors could be decisive

Think about it. Fort Pierce sits near the geographic center of the three-county Treasure Coast region. Not only would a stop there be easily accessible for St. Lucie County residents, it would be a relatively short drive from either Indian River or Martin counties.

Indian River County residents would be hard pressed to drive all the way to Martin County to catch a train, particularly if they were trying to head north to Orlando. In the time it would take to drive to a Stuart station, they could be halfway (or, in some cases, more than halfway) to their destination.

Also, Brightline already has stops in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Brightline chief executive officer Michael Reininger has said he wants the trains to provide an express service.

Northbound trains would have a longer gap between stops if the next station along the route was in Fort Pierce.

But I wouldn't advise Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson and her cohorts to start popping champagne corks yet.

If Brightline looks at this with a goal of putting the station closest to the potential passengers with the most money, then Stuart and Martin County have an edge there.

According to U.S. Census data, the median household income in Martin County was $69,769 between 2017 and 2021. The per-capita income during that time period was $46,973.

For St. Lucie County, the median household income was $59,807. The per-capita income was $31,289.

You think those numbers don't matter? Consider what happened in the not-too-distant past with Costco.

The discount department store chain lowered itself into the political wood chipper in Martin County, first trying to open a store in Palm City before settling for a location in Stuart.

The company endured resistance along every step of the way, including a lawsuit appealing the Stuart City Commission's decision to approve the project.

While Costco was sniffing around sites in Martin County, Port St. Lucie city leaders were practically begging the chain to open a location there.

Port St. Lucie even produced a video featuring then-Mayor Greg Oravec and several residents imploring Costco to come, possibly to the booming Southern Grove section of the city. In the video, Oravec pointed out that the city owns much of the property itself — and Costco could have some for free.

Free land wasn't enough of an enticement to win Costco over. Because, at the end of the day, customer demographics matter.

Business people make business decisions

BLAKE FONTENAY

But do they matter more than geography, in the minds of Brightline officials? I wish I could tell you.

I tried asking one of Brightline's senior executives a hypothetical about which factor was more important. He wouldn't answer me. Because he knew that if he answered that question honestly, he'd be tipping the company's hand about which county is likely to get the station.

Could other factors come into play? Sure, I guess anything's possible. But when Brightline makes its announcement about a station next year, don't be surprised if company officials mention either geography or customer demographics as a deciding factor.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brightline decision on local station site may come down to one factor