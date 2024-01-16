Where do bugs go in the winter in California? Here’s how to keep them out of your home

Do bugs go away when the weather gets colder in California? Can you stop worrying about them coming into your home?

Not exactly, according to Stephen Tahija, owner of Next Generation Pest Control in Manteca.

“Bugs and insects have incredible abilities to adapt to colder weather and that’s what makes homeowners vulnerable,” Tahija said. “They are most active in the spring and summer for sure, but the winter is where they find warm, safe places to reproduce and emerge the next spring.”

Here’s where insects and other pests go in the winter, and what attracts them to your home:

Where do insects and spiders go in the winter?

Some bugs are dormant in the winter, Tahija said, while others migrate or go underground.

However, many insects and arachnids are still active during the colder months, he said.

A large number of the species residents encounter in California — cockroaches, spiders, ants and mosquitoes, to name a few — depend on the environment to stay alive because they do not regulate their own body temperatures, Tahija said.

Bugs are more active in the spring and summer, when warmer outdoor temperatures allow them to stay outside, he said.

However, “Our home is the ideal place for them to thrive” in the winter, Tahija said. “We provide warmth, food, water and areas for them to live and nest.”

Winter weather can even affect insect populations at other times of year, he said.

“Gutters are a great example of how rain leads to more spring (insect) issues,” Tahija said. “ Mosquitoes have adapted to places like full gutters to reproduce.”

How to keep bugs out of your home in the winter

Aside from keeping your home cold, there are things you can do to keep pests from coming inside.

Factors that attract pests include easy points of entry, according to pest control company Terminix. This can include gaps under doors, dryer vents and cracks or holes in the foundation.

Repairing or covering these entry points can help keep pests away.

Food waste, pet food, crumbs, outdoor trashes without secure lids, pet waste left in the yard and other food sources can attract pests, according to Terminix.

Promptly remove food sources from your home, secure trash cans and pick up pet waste.

Those with homes that have traditional fireplaces need to be careful about bringing in spiders or their egg sacs into the home, according to Terminix.

“Spiders often seek refuge in exterior woodpiles to overwinter, so it’s recommended to wear gloves while gathering wood and inspect it carefully before bringing it inside,” Terminix wrote on their website.

You should also cut trees and branches three feet away from your house, rake up all leaves or foliage around lawns and gardens and unclog your gutters to keep pests away from your home, Tahija told The Modesto Bee in June.

Maintain dry garbage cans and pick up fallen fruit from trees to eliminate food and water sources, he said then.

