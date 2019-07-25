Where Bund Center Investment Ltd's (SGX:BTE) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry

Measuring Bund Center Investment Ltd's (SGX:BTE) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess BTE's recent performance announced on 31 March 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did BTE Perform?

BTE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of S$26m has declined by -6.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -2.9%, indicating the rate at which BTE is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Bund Center Investment has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.8% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.1% exceeds the SG Real Estate industry of 3.7%, indicating Bund Center Investment has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Bund Center Investment’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.9% to 8.0%.

Though Bund Center Investment's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Generally companies that endure an extended period of reduction in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry growth and disruption. You should continue to research Bund Center Investment to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

