17 Best Linen Sheets of 2021: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

Rachel Fletcher
  • MagicLinen’s sheets are made entirely of Oeko-Tex certified materials, but the focus on sustainability doesn’t end there. The brand also ships its products, which are made in Lithuania, in environmentally friendly packaging. $284, Magic Linen. <a href="https://magiclinen.com/linen-bedding/linen-sheet-sets/olive-green-linen-sheet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • L.A.-based Morrow Soft Goods makes all of its linen products in Portugal with 100% French and Belgian linen. Available in a variety of calming shades as sets or mix-and-match varieties for a more lived-in look. $305, Morrow Soft Goods. <a href="https://www.morrowsoftgoods.com/collections/sheets/products/striped-sheet-set-heirloom-linen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Linoto takes linen very seriously. The company offers items across the decor spectrum, but the sheets are the real stars—they’re handmade in upstate New York with top-notch Italian and Belgian linen. Prewashed with nontoxic detergent, they arrive ready to be loved. If you’re looking for the best organic linen sheets, Linoto has an <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/64ZhAxL8hjCHPUv7qRSwDRQUEncoD5EmhzKTu2XkrVTaL8ge6yVvjEnheZimwuog449L45w1xv8BzLdCPD8WpxwWu2rBkwa6CkD74WaA?cid=5edff46d311f73ca6faedf7a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:option for that" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">option for that</a>, too. $269, Linoto. <a href="https://www.linoto.com/100-linen-sheet-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Offering high style at an accessible price point, Zara Home boasts a collection of linen bedding in a natural tone range, like the pictured terra-cotta. And for not very much—prices start at $89 for a single fitted queen sheet. $90, zara home. <a href="https://www.zarahome.com/us/bedroom/bed-linen/fitted-sheets/(140-gsm)-washed-linen-fitted-sheet-c1020116859p302170531.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Crane & Canopy is also gearing up for summer with its line of Belgian linen bedding. This purplish-gray set is more distinctive than your average white-sheet situation ($40–$249). Their color-block <a href="https://fave.co/2AY9Eza" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:linen throws" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">linen throws</a> are pretty spectacular, too (and just $90!). $199, Crane & Canopy. <a href="https://www.craneandcanopy.com/products/the-lane-grey-belgian-linen-duvet-cover?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Australian textile purveyor Cultiver’s linen duvet cover sets, woven from French flax, are available in a variety of colors and patterns, from army green to muted grays and this lovely light blush shade. Sheet sets start at $385. $385, Cultiver. <a href="https://cultiver.com/products/linen-sheet-set-with-pillowcases-blush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Using high-quality flax sourced from Western Europe, Libeco offers a serious range of linen bedding options. Choose from 100% organic linen, linen-cotton blends, washed linen, various striped patterns, and more. Libeco’s offerings tip the price scale, with a fitted sheet starting at $297 for a queen. $306, Libeco. <a href="https://www.libecohomestores.com/heritage-fitted-sheet?size=124" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The best thing about Parachute’s line of linen bedding is the range of colors: the faintest pink, coolest blue, duskiest gray, and more. Shop a duvet cover set with two pillow shams starting at $289, or just a super luxe top sheet for $90 (plus every combo in between). $279, Parachute. <a href="https://www.parachutehome.com/products/linen-sheet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You might not expect it, but kitchen goods favorite Food52 stocks home goods too—including these incredibly soft stonewashed beauties from Hawkins New York, which come in 16 colors ranging from neutrals to brilliant hues. Sheets, shams, and duvet covers are all sold separately for queen and king beds (a fitted queen sheet starts at $198). $494, Food52. <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/2648-stonewashed-linen-bedding-queen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Beloved <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/online-start-ups-that-are-changing-the-bedding-game?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedding start-up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedding start-up</a> Brooklinen added linen to its offerings not too long after launching (despite the name, the company previously traded in cotton only). Their core sheet set, available in 14 shades, is made with Oeko-Tex certified linen. In keeping with the company’s commitment to affordable luxury, their linen sheet sets start at $249. $259, Brooklinen. <a href="https://www.brooklinen.com/products/linen-core-sheet-set?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • One of the more affordable options in the organic category, FlaxLinens are made of Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified linen milled in France. The 14 color choices and free shipping prove that style and reasonable prices can go hand in hand. $160, FlaxLinen. <a href="https://www.flaxlinen.com/products/3-piece-simple-fitted-sheet-set-made-from-organic-belgian-flax-linen-in-primary-colors?variant=37605684019370" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Coyuchi’s chambray styles may result in some sticker shock: A queen-size set starts at $548. Their commitment to earth-friendly manufacturing shows in their organic, GOTS, and Made Safe certifications. $548, Coyuchi. <a href="https://www.coyuchi.com/organic-linen-sheets.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here’s a set of premium, airy, breathable linen sheets from West Elm that will keep you sleeping comfortably all year long. They're made of 100% European flax and are Fair Trade Certified. Find them in 20 calming, neutral colors. $250, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/linen-sheet-set-b3326/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Want a lived-in look with a soft, high-end feel? Tuft & Needle delivers. These sheets come prewashed, so they’re ready to pop on the bed as soon as you get them. Make sure to check out Tuft & Needle’s matching <a href="https://www.tuftandneedle.com/linen-duvet-cover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duvet cover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">duvet cover</a> (available in all bed sizes, including California king). $200, Tuft & Needle. <a href="https://www.tuftandneedle.com/linen-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Snowe’s buttery soft beauties—made in Italy using flax from Belgium—are a dream come true for hot sleepers. Take a snooze on these and you just may never go back to <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/21ph1kqPRCLTvJHY4FQDigPRpzntRvtzVoxaXDYV9qqnjpqHN8QqbB8h5JjHDaHmvHJthfHuPLmH3dSGgECk6BRYkg8fGfnbsMd4FyHJra9e8jFrQ2Ep3KARrA9WRBggXH3gYwek2eYkChZ4?cid=604282d0993888ff3d26b15d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cotton sheets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cotton sheets</a>. $320, Snowe. <a href="https://snowehome.com/products/linen-sheet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Available in 17—yes, 17—shades, Pottery Barn’s high-quality linens will look great on any <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-storage-beds?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bed</a>, in any color palette. $279, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/belgian-linen-sheet-set/?pkey=cbelgian-flax-linen-bedding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another holy grail find, the Riley Home linen sheet set is made from premium Belgian linen. Sustainably handcrafted in Spain, these sheets just keep getting softer each time you wash them. Is it bedtime yet? $169, Riley Home. <a href="https://www.rileyhome.com/linen-sheet-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreams

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

