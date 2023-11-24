Where to buy Christmas trees in the Coachella Valley

There's something about the scent of pine, spruce and fir wafting out from a fresh Christmas tree. Of course, you can always buy a tree from local hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's, but there's something special about wandering through a Christmas tree lot to handpick the perfect conifer to grace your home.

Here are a few local Christmas tree lots in the Coachella Valley, along with some tips on where to recycle your tree once the holiday season is over.

Rosie Aerni, a second-generation Christmas tree farmer, prepares a wreath at the Aerni Family Christmas Tree lot in Cathedral City, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. She spends all year at her home in Oregon making bows and tying pinecones and other decorations to go with her wreaths and then assembles them on site in Cathedral City when the family begins selling their trees.

Aerni Family Christmas Trees in Cathedral City and Indian Wells

This family-run market from Salem, Oregon has been a desert destination for about 40 years. The Aerni Family is setting up shop in two locations this holiday season. Their selection of firs — Noble, Nordmann, Douglas, Grand — will be available starting Nov. 24. Trees for sale are in the 3 to 16 feet range with prices ranging from $25 to $1,200, depending on the variety and size.

Rosie Aerni, a second-generation Christmas tree farmer, recommends keeping the trees in clean water, avoiding direct sunlight exposure and maintaining cool temps at home. "We're excited to come down and be a part of this again," she said.

Locations: 68-665 Ramon Road, Cathedral City and 44-175 Washington St., Indian Wells (on the grounds of Southwest Church)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends

Coachella Valley Christmas Tree Lot in Indio

Operated by Victory Outreach, a non-denominational Christian church in Indio, the Coachella Valley Christmas Tree Lot is also set to open on Nov. 24. Fir varieties include Douglas and Noble, and sizes range from 4 to 10 feet. Tree prices start at $79. Proceeds from the tree sales will support at-risk youth and young adults within the community, said Salvador Garcia, a pastor at the church.

Location: 82-025 Bliss Ave., Indio

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Woody Miller Christmas Trees in Indio

For two decades, Woody Miller has sold fresh Christmas trees in the Coachella Valley from Oregon. This year, they're occupying a space by the L & G Desert Store in Indio. Their selection of firs include Douglas, Noble and Nordmann. The smallest tree, Miller said, starts at about $40 and scales up with sizes up to 12 to 13 feet. They plan to open by Friday, Nov. 24.

Location: On Avenue 50 and Jackson Street in Indio by L & G Desert Store

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Charlie Garland washes down a 15-foot Noble Fir Tree at The Liberty Trees lot on Highway 111 and San Luis Rey in Palm Desert on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014.

Liberty Christmas Trees in Palm Desert

Selling Christmas trees in the desert from Montana since 1989, Liberty Christmas Trees pride themselves on their tree options. In addition to the standard firs — from Noble to Grand — they're offering about 12 species of trees, including fresh wild Alpines. With plans to open at the latest by Dec. 1, sizes range from anywhere between 1 to 22 feet. Prices vary depending on tree sizes and varieties.

"Always remember, we have the freshest trees," said Chuck Anderson of Liberty Trees, adding they're happy to accommodate people who can't make their normal business hours.

Location: 73-796 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in eastern Riverside County

It's never too early to start thinking about how to properly dispose of your tree. There are a couple ways to do that within Riverside County — but keep in mind that artificial trees and trees with flocking (artificial snow) will not be accepted.

Burrtec has most Coachella Valley residents covered. You can cut up your tree — sans decor — and place it in your green compost bin for curbside collection. If your tree is over six feet, cut it in half and place on your curb by 6 a.m. on your regular collection day Dec. 26 through Jan. 7.

You can also transport your tree at a drop-off location that can recycle your tree into mulch or compost.

The following Riverside County landfills will accept up to three Christmas trees from residents from Dec. 6 through Jan. 7. Be sure to visit the Department of Waste Resources website for updated operating hours.

Badlands , 31-125 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley

Blythe , 1000 Midland Road, Blythe

Desert Center , 17-991 Kaiser Road, Desert Center

Lamb Canyon , 16-411 Lamb Canyon Road, Beaumont

Oasis, 84-505 84th Ave., Oasis

The following green waste recyclers in eastern Riverside County will also accept up to three Christmas trees per household, for free, up to two weeks after Christmas:

Burrtec/Coachella Transfer Station , 87-011-A Landfill Road, Coachella

Burrtec Edom Hill Transfer Station , 70-100 Edom Hill Road, Cathedral City

California Department of Fish & Wildlife , 17-041 S. Lovekin Blvd., Blythe

Riverside County Badlands Landfill , 31-125 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley

Riverside County Blythe Landfill , 1000 Midland Road, Blythe

Riverside County Lamb Canyon Landfill, 16-411 Lamb Canyon Road, Beaumont

Riverside County Oasis Landfill, 84-505 84th Ave., Oasis

