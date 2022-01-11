Where can you buy a COVID-19 at-home test? Here's what to know and where to look

At-home COVID-19 tests are convenient and useful tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep communities safer.

As the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread at a rapid pace, with U.S. COVID-19 cases hitting record highs, the at-home COVID-19 test has become a valuable resource in helping identify COVID-19 positive cases and slow the spread of the virus. "[At-home COVID-19 tests] are really great public health tools," says Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center.

That said, they're not so easy to get your hands on. Many major retailers are working to keep up with the high demand, with brands like CVS, Walgreens and Amazon limiting the amount of COVID-19 tests you can purchase to ensure more households can get access to them.

While it may be difficult to find at-home COVID-19 tests near you, it's not impossible—retailers are working to restock these tests as quickly as possible given the growing demand. Here's what to know about the different kinds of at-home COVID-19, when you should be testing, where to look for an at-home test and what to do if you can't find an at-home test.

Where to buy COVID-19 tests in-store and online

Editor's Note: As of January 8, 2022, the Biden administration is now requiring private insurers to cover up to eight over-the-counter home COVID-19 tests per month for insurance members. Americans will be able to either purchase at-home testing kits for free or submit receipts for reimbursement through their insurance provider. Read here for more details.

While COVID-19 at-home tests quickly sell out, retailers are working to restock just as quickly. "We continue to work around the clock to provide our stores with inventory of the five over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests we offer," says Matt Blanchette, retail communications at CVS Pharmacy.

The Biden administration says that Americans will soon be able to request free at-home tests to be mailed to their homes beginning this month. In the meantime, major retailers sell at-home COVID-19 tests online for anywhere from $9.99 to $124.99 per test kit. For in-stock tests, you may find the price to be higher than they were last year—that's because retailers like Walmart, Kroger and Amazon had been selling over-the-counter tests at up to a 35% discount as part of a deal with the Biden administration which has now expired.

These retailers sell at-home tests online and in-store:

How private is your at-home test?

While all at-home PCR tests (along with other PCR tests performed at pharmacies or testing sites) are sent to a laboratory to process your results, some at-home antigen tests can give you your results from the privacy of your own home. But getting the results of the antigen tests can vary. Some at-home antigen tests use a physical visual reading, such as a color-changing strip, while others require an app or website visit to access results.

If you're curious about what at-home antigen tests require additional technology, and which require nothing but the physical kit, here's what we found after sifting through all 13 over-the-counter at-home antigen tests currently authorized by the FDA.

At-home antigen tests that require no additional technology:

While some of these tests, like the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, allow for the optional use of their app, all of these can be used without the use of an app, website or phone call with anyone from the brand. The tools included in the kit will be all you need to see the results.

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test (Sold at Walmart)

Quidel Corporation QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test (Sold at CVS)

OraSure Technologies InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test (Sold at Walmart)

ACON Laboratories Flowflex COVID-19 Anitgen Home Test (Sold at CVS)

Siemens Healthineers Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

SD Biosensor COVID-19 At-Home Test

InBios International SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Self-Test

At-home antigen tests that require additional technology:

These tests require either the use of an app or an alternative website link to where you may need to upload a photo of your test result for additional guidance on understanding and reading your test. The following brands all have statements about their privacy policy with details about the information they collect during the home test process.

What the CDC recommends for COVID-19 self-testing

The CDC provides guidelines on when to take a test, how to take a test and the best next steps depending on your test results.

The CDC recommends self-testing for the following reasons:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms

If you have been exposed or potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19

If you are gathering indoors with others, especially when gathering with unvaccinated children, older individuals, immunocompromised individuals or individuals at risk of severe disease.

"If you're vaccinated, it's recommended you test 5 to 7 days after that exposure. If you've unvaccinated, you should get tested as soon as you find out, as well as 5 to 7 days after exposure," says Dr. Sabrina Assoumou

Keep in mind that a negative test result does not necessarily rule out a COVID-19 infection. You may want to perform "serial tests," which the CDC describes as performing two or more tests over several days with at least 24 hours between tests with one test as close as possible to the event you will attend. This is meant to increase the reliability of your test results and therefore reduce your chances of spreading COVID-19.

The CDC's guidance on self-testing can help you determine when to test, how to use a self-test, what to do if you test positive or negative and other information.

PCR vs Antigen (Rapid) tests: What to know

The FDA has a full list of emergency use authorized antigen diagnostic tests, including brands found at major pharmacies like BinaxNOW and QuickVue, along with authorized PCR tests like Pixel by Labcorp. Both tests can be helpful in their own ways and can be useful regardless of vaccination status.

Antigen, or rapid, tests have plenty of appeal for their quick results turn-around—as little as 15 minutes for some. They also happen to be the more affordable at-home test option, too. But, PCR tests tend to be more accurate—this is because PCR tests are able to detect smaller quantities of the virus. You also may need to send your at-home PCR collection to a laboratory to receive your results, which can add an extra delay in the testing process.

"The PCR test is the gold standard to identify a case," says Assoumou. "They're helpful for answering the question, 'Do I have an infection?' What the antigen tests do is answer the question, 'Am I infectious right now?' They were really helpful for the holidays—we were recommending a lot of people do that to help answer that question."

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

At-home antigen (rapid) tests are slightly less sensitive than PCR tests, meaning they tend to be less accurate. But, experts still advocate for antigen tests as they're accurate enough to detect the virus and can be accessible to millions of Americans. And, antigen tests can detect the omicron variant, too—although they may have reduced sensitivity according to a recent update by the FDA.

Variables like how the test is administered can also contribute to the accuracy of the test. "There are a lot of different factors to take into account when you're using [antigen tests]," says Assoumou. "Number one is technique: Are you following the direction and getting a good sample from the nose? That's one of the reasons you may not get as accurate of a result."

To ensure you're conducting your at-home test correctly, be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions or visit their website for more details on at-home testing. "A lot of companies have videos, so it's probably helpful to watch to make sure you get the technique right," Assoumou adds.

What to do if you can't find at-home COVID-19 tests

While at-home tests are being replenished at local retailers and pharmacies regularly, you still may not be able to find an at-home COVID-19 test when you need it. If that's the case, there are other options for testing.

"If you can't get a rapid test, try to go to a facility where you can get tested, or through a healthcare professional or one of the different pharmacies," says Assoumou. "Look for information from your local and state health departments, too. They often have open, pop-up testing sites where you can get tested."

You can visit the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' database of community-based COVID-19 testing sites to find a site near you.

Assouomou also says to keep a lookout for any hospitals that may have specific clinics open for those experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms walk-ins or appointments. "Some hospitals may have clinics where you can walk in or make an appointment—they do that to decompress emergency rooms."

