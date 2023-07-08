Where to buy your dream Spanish holiday home

Barcelona's many cultural attractions continue to draw in Britons looking to relocate - Sabine Lubenow

The British love affair with Spain endures, despite Brexit.

Its sun-drenched coastlines remain our go-to escape for an outdoor lifestyle, whether you seek to slow down a gear or party long into the balmy night.

British buyers bought nearly 10,000 properties during 2022, according to the Registrars (the Spanish land registry), and in the first quarter of 2023 they remained the biggest national group in Spain.

Where are we aspiring to buy? Beaches and popular holiday resorts dominate the list of the 15 most searched-for locations in Spain this month on the portal Rightmove, and amid high inflation and rising interest rates here in the UK, affordable locations feature strongly.

Here, we take a closer look at look at the most desired second-home hotspots.

Marbella

Marbella’s old town offers a slower pace than the glitz and glam of the nearby port - Manfred Gottschalk

The Costa del Sol’s glitzy hub is home to around 45,000 foreign residents and the British dominate the recent arrivals, according to the town hall.

From the shaded squares of the charming old town to the shops of Puerto Banus, the beaches or the golf courses, it remains top of many wish lists. Expect to pay around €400,000 (£342,000) for a good two-bedroom apartment, says Sean Cannon, of agent Panorama Properties.

Estepona

Homes in Estepona sell at roughly a 40pc discount compared to those in nearby Marbella

Around half an hour west of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, Estepona has been growing in popularity as an affordable alternative. Its smartened-up beach promenade is awash with new bars and restaurants, and there’s the cultural pull of art galleries, museums and theatres.

“Estepona appeals to the UK market as Gibraltar airport is an alternative to Malaga airport, both an hour away,” says Marc Pritchard of Taylor Wimpey España.

“It’s around 40pc cheaper than Marbella, according to average prices on Idealista.com.” At the company’s Sunny Golf (prices from €250,000) and Green Golf developments (from €348,000), British buyers are the biggest group.

Barcelona

Barcelona has experienced a boom among digital nomads keen to work on the Catalan coast - Nikada

The vibrant Catalan capital continues to evolve – attracting an increasing number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to the estate agency Knight Frank, but also “digital nomads” drawn by neighbourhoods such as El Poblenou, a former industrial zone turned creative hotspot.

The Superilla initiative is transforming public spaces into traffic-free areas. The most popular districts for British buyers are typically Eixample, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Poblenou and Sant Antoni, according to the Lucas Fox.

The agent is selling a two-bedroom loft apartment in Poblenou for €795,000.

Torrevieja

Boasting a year-round buzz Torrevieja is popular with would-be expats looking to relocate abroad

Just south of the city of Alicante, Torrevieja is famed for its pink salt lakes ­dotted with flamingos, but also its wealth of restaurants and shopping within walking distance of the city centre, or La Mata Beach.

Its year-round buzz and microclimate make it popular with expats and it’s only 45 minutes’ drive down the southern Costa Blanca from Alicante airport.

“People often search for Torrevieja as it’s a well-known place, but often end up buying in the surrounding areas that are a bit more peaceful, such as Villamartin or Benijofar,” says Paul Payne, of agent Masa International.

“An apartment with a good view, near the sea costs around €250,000.” There are a lot of apartments for sale for less than that – and also to rent: according to the rentals analyst AirDNA, Torrevieja has the second highest number of holiday lets listed on the Costa Blanca.

Moraira

Moraira offers good opportunities for investment properties as a lack of nearby hotels helps maintain healthy rents

A long-established northern Costa Blanca favourite, Moraira remains in demand with property hunters and prices are robust. Like nearby Javea (see below) it’s a high-rise-free year-round destination with Blue Flag beaches, ­surrounded by vineyards.

With few hotels, the former fishing village with a mountain backdrop offers good investment potential as the demand for holiday villa rentals is very strong, says Dawn Williamson, of Select Villas Moraira. She says their average selling price is €335,000 this year.

“But for a small villa with a private pool, buyers will need at least €475,000.”

Javea

Javea’s old town is full of picturesque streets that play host to a cosmopolitan culture

Sitting between two capes on the northern Costa Blanca, this verdant peninsula of olive groves, secluded coves and crystalline waters is a cosmopolitan town popular with holiday-home ­owners and expats.

Tony Holmes moved from Ashford in Kent two years ago with his wife and two children. He’s extending their four-bedroom villa while his wife teaches at a local school.

“The quality of life here is great. The children are mixing with children from all over the world and we enjoy a very active, sporty life outside,” says Holmes.

“You might pick up a villa with a pool for €450,000 but most are nearer €800,000,” says Tony Little, of agent Home España.

Puerto Pollensa, Majorca

Prospective buyers can expect to find apartments starting from £200k in Puerto Pollensa on the north coast of Majorca - XiscoFuster

This favourite location of Agatha Christie, who wrote a murder mystery set in the area called Problem at Pollensa Bay, still has much to enthral. Between the mountains and a long sandy beach, it attracts cyclists, yachties and water sports fans.

It’s also family orientated, says Gary Hobson, of agent Engel & Völkers Mallorca North: “It has all sorts of properties, from luxury villas to fisherman’s houses or apartments, within five minutes of the yacht club.” The agent is selling apartments from €210,00, or traditional townhouses from around €400,000.

Benalmadena

Benalmadena’s proximity to international travel links as well as the Costa del Sol make it a popular destination for buyers

Sitting between the resorts of Fuengirola and Torremolinos on the oldest established tranche of the Costa del Sol, Benalmadena has always been a bit more up-market, with its award­-winning marina and quaint, white-washed old town.

There’s also its more touristy beach strip or the area of Arroyo de la Miel where you can easily get the train to Malaga airport. “Buyers like an apartment that is an easy walk from the beach, and that it is only 20 minutes to the airport now that short breaks are so popular,” says Mark Rawlings, owner of agency Your Dream Home.

“Expect to pay €180,000-€220,000 for a two-bedroom apartment or from €550,000 for a villa.”

Now read: How to beat the 90-day Brexit rule and live in France for six months a year

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.