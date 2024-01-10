Here’s where to buy Fort Worth’s favorite Girl Scout cookie

Dessert lovers, rejoice.

It’s finally Girl Scout cookie season.

You can now order any or all of the classic cookies you’ve been craving.

The Star-Telegram previously asked over 300 readers: what’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie?

With an overwhelming victory, Thin Mints came out on top, a controversial win to critics who call them toothpaste-flavored cookies. But for 23% of voters, the favorite combines just the right amount of mint and chocolaty goodness.

While it wasn’t a close competition, Caramel deLites were second best among Fort Worth residents, with 16% of votes. Peanut Butter Patties and Adventurefuls closely followed, with 14% each. Underdogs like Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich and Girl Scout S’mores also received a good number of votes.

Local Girl Scouts are selling cookies from Jan. 12 to March 3. Here’s how to score cookies in the Fort Worth area, including Thin Mints or Caramel deLites.

See a full list of flavors on gs-top.org. Each box is $5, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip box is $6.

Don’t know what to get? These are five popular flavors: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Peanut Butter Patties and Adventurefuls.

How to order Girl Scout cookies

“When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, in a news release. “Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel, and summer camp.”

There are several ways you can order Girl Scouts cookies in the Fort Worth area, online or in-person.

Use the Cookie Finder

To find a cookie booth near you, just enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. These booths can be found at stores like Kroger, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Tom Thumb, CVS and Sam’s Club. If you don’t want to take the cookies home, but want to support Girl Scouts, stop by any cookie booth and donate to Cookies for Heroes. Girl Scouts will make sure your cookie purchase is donated to a first responder in their area.

Order online from a Girl Scout

Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy cookies from her online site. Through the Smart Cookies program, your local Girl Scout will share a link via email or social media for you to purchase cookies using your preferred delivery method. You can either have your cookies shipped to your porch through a local warehouse or by the Girl Scout you ordered from.

Download the Cookie Finder app

Find cookies on the go through your phone. Download the free Cookie Finder app on your OS or Android device and press “Find Cookies Now!”

Text “Cookies” to 59618

Text COOKIES to 59618 for the perfect way to access cookies at your fingertips, wherever you may be.

Get cookies delivered to you

You can now get your favorite box of cookies through the DoorDash app on your smartphone. A DoorDash driver will deliver your cookies straight from a local booth.

Find a QR code

Some girls place QR stickers at different locations. Scan the QR code with your phone’s camera to buy Girl Scout Cookies online and have them delivered to your doorstep.