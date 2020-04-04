Where to buy the materials to make masks at home

You can sew or craft your own face masks. More

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), N95 masks are only recommended for health care workers protecting themselves from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). However, many experts agree that wearing a mask in public could help prevent the spread of the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends using a face mask if you are taking care of a person suspected of having coronavirus, and the CDC is recommending that people wear “do-it-yourself cloth covering” while they're out and about.

But with a national shortage of N95 masks and other loose-fitting surgical masks, you may be considering making one for yourself or others. Good news: It's possible to make masks at home—even with limited crafting experience.

How to make a mask

This video from the Detroit Free Press shows that you can fasten together your own mask by sewing together two pieces quilting fabric and elastic. For those who can't sew (or don't want to), this Youtube tutorial shows you how to make a face mask using fabric, rubber bands, fabric glue, and an iron.

Where to get the materials to make a mask

To make your own mask at home, you're going to need quilting fabric, elastic, a sewing kit/sewing machine or fabric glue, depending on the route you choose for crafting. While supplies may be limited for these items, we rounded all the retailers you can still order these materials from.

Quilting fabric

Elastic

Sewing kit

Fabric glue

How should you wear a mask

According to the WHO, the use of a mask will only be effective in conjunction with proper hand washing and sanitization practices. You should wash your hands before and after applying your mask. While applying the mask, make sure your mouth is covered and that there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Be sure not to touch the mask while wearing it. If you do touch your mask, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer immediately. You should take care to remove the mask from behind and not touch the front of the mask. If it's a disposable, toss the used mask or wash a reusable cloth mask in hot, soapy water. Always clean your hands immediately after.

