Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years?

A lot can happen in five years. Consider, for example, that five years ago Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) didn't exist. The company began operations in 2014 -- first operating as Tweed Marijuana before changing its name to Canopy Growth in 2015. Now, Canopy reigns as the largest marijuana grower in the world by market cap.

Over the last five years, Canopy Growth has benefited from new regulations for the Canadian medical marijuana market, the opening of the Canadian recreational marijuana market, and the legalization of medical marijuana in key countries across the world. It attracted a huge investment from large alcoholic-beverage maker Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ). But where will Canopy Growth be five years from now?

A pile of marijuana leaves with one positioned front and center on top More

Image source: Getty Images.

What will make the difference

The future for Canopy Growth could look very different depending on several factors. Perhaps the most important factor of all is just how big the global marijuana market will become over the next five years.

It's important to remember that most marijuana markets are only in their early stages. Canada's legal recreational marijuana market opened for business in October 2018. Germany legalized medical marijuana in 2017. The United Kingdom is just getting started with its medical marijuana market. These relatively new markets could grow more slowly or more quickly than expected.

There's also the wild card of which new markets will open across the world over the next few years. In just the last few months, for example, South Korea and Thailand have somewhat surprisingly legalized medical marijuana. And Mexico's Supreme Court overturned the country's ban on recreational marijuana, opening the door for full legalization in the near future.

The biggie, though, is the United States. Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S., but hemp (which is cannabis that contains low levels of the psychoactive compound THC) was recently legalized. This will allow Canopy Growth to set up shop for the first time in the U.S..

Of course, the cannabis industry is bigger than just sales of cannabis flower and oils. Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton likes to talk about cannabis disrupting multiple big markets that today rake in billions of dollars per year. He includes beverages, opioids, sleep-aid drugs, and veterinary products on the list. How much these industries can actually be disrupted by cannabis will greatly impact what Canopy Growth looks like five years from now.

All of these factors focus on the demand for cannabis products. Supply is important as well. Canopy Growth and its peers are busy cranking up production capacity. If they meet their projections, Canada will face a supply glut in a few years. That means that international markets and the ancillary markets that Linton hopes to disrupt will be even more critical than they are now.

A wide variety of potential outcomes

If you're a pessimist, you could probably envision demand increasing more slowly than supply over the next five years. That could create a scenario where Canopy Growth must compete primarily on price. Such a commoditized market is exactly what the company doesn't want to see.

Canopy's size would likely mean that it could survive. But thriving could be another story in the bleakest potential future for the company.