Where can Cape Codders see the total solar eclipse? Think road trip 200+ miles north

For Cape Codders who want to see a total solar eclipse, it might be a good time to start making travel plans. Happily, it won't be a long road trip to reach an area where the moon will completely (but briefly) block the face of the sun on April 8.

Folks who prefer to stay on the Cape will still be able to marvel at a partial solar eclipse, which will reach approximately 90% totality right outside their doors. But it might be fun to gas up the jalopy and head out on a sun block safari to see the full show.

A portion of a NASA solar eclipse map showing how close the path of totality will be to Cape Cod on April 8, 2024. According to NASA, "the total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine."

Where can you see a total solar eclipse?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the path of totality "will range between 108 and 122 miles wide," and will run through several nearby states, including New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Northern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire look to be the closest totality locations for Cape Codders. Communities along the path include Lancaster, New Hampshire and Burlington, Vermont.

Lancaster, which features a charming downtown area, is a bit closer to Cape Cod, roughly a 240-mile drive from Hyannis. Burlington, a lively college town with tons of restaurant and shopping options, is about a 285-mile journey.

Logan Shainker of Newton used special solar glasses to look at a partial solar eclipse in 2017 at Heritage Museum and Gardens in Sandwich.

Eclipse events are popping up in both states, with schedules and descriptions available on the Hello Burlington and Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce websites. Burlington events include a "Solar Eclipse After Party" featuring a performance by Lady Moon & The Eclipse, a 7-piece band known for radiating positive music and a "message that explores the Cosmic Soul," according to the billing.

What time is the solar eclipse in April?

One thing is for sure: you don't want to be late to a total solar eclipse. While there will be a more than two-hour period of partial eclipse before and after totality, the time frame for totality is a matter of minutes. In Burlington, totality will begin at 3:26 p.m. on April 8 and end at 3:29 p.m. In Lancaster, totality will begin at 3:27 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m., according to NASA.

Here are some sunny facts that will help you get ready for the eclipse:

What is a total solar eclipse?

Any celestial object like a moon or a planet that passes between two other bodies can create an eclipse by obscuring the view of objects like the sun.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears as the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes.

According to NASA, this map "illustrates the paths of the Moon’s shadow across the U.S. during the 2024 total solar eclipse. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North and Central America creating a path of totality."

What time is the eclipse on Cape Cod?

According to Eclipse2024.org, the April 8 eclipse event will run from about 2:15 p.m. to about 4:40 p.m. in Hyannis, with approximately 90% of the sun being blocked by the moon shortly after 3:30 p.m.

How to safely view the eclipse

Protecting your eyes is paramount during an eclipse. Here is important information from NASA:

"Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection is unsafe EXCEPT during the brief total eclipse phase ('totality'). This happens ONLY within the narrow path of totality. At all other times, it is safe to look directly at the sun ONLY through special-purpose solar filters, such as 'eclipse glasses,' that comply with the transmittance requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun.

"If you are inside the path of totality on April 8, 2024, remove your solar filter ONLY when the Moon completely covers the sun’s bright face. As soon as the sun begins to reappear, replace your solar filter to look at the remaining partial phases.

"Outside the path of totality, there is NO TIME when it is safe to look directly at the sun without using a solar filter that complies with the transmittance requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard."

The American Astronomical Society maintains a curated list of approved vendors of safe solar viewers and filters on their website.

