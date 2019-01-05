Where Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Today I will take a look at Carnival Corporation’s (NYSE:CCL) most recent earnings update (30 November 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the hospitality industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess CCL’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

How Well Did CCL Perform?

CCL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 November 2018) of US$3.2b has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which CCL is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Carnival has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.9% exceeds the US Hospitality industry of 7.7%, indicating Carnival has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Carnival’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.1% to 10%.

Carnival’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Carnival has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Carnival to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

