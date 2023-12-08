Where do I caucus? Republicans release Iowa Caucus sites for presidential nominations

The Republican Party of Iowa has announced where Iowans will caucus on Jan. 15 to select a presidential candidate.

There's a two-part system for finding where you need to be at 7 p.m. caucus night:

First, find your regular voting precinct at the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Then, find your caucus site on the Republican Party of Iowa's website.

Your caucus site's location will be listed under your county and your precinct. For example, a person who lives in the 035 DES MOINES 35 precinct will click on Polk County, scroll to the precinct entry and learn that they will caucus at the Roosevelt High School lunchroom.

More: Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses ahead of the 2024 presidential race

Caucus sites are subject to change, so be sure to check the website before you head out to caucus.

Caucuses start at 7 p.m. sharp. Be sure to bring a valid ID like a driver's license, passport, Iowa Voter Identification Card, or a tribal ID.

If you plan to register on caucus night, bring a valid ID and proof of residency like a signed lease, utility bill, or paycheck.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where do I caucus? Iowa Republicans release list of caucus night sites