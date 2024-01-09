Where to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What would the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say if he were alive today? One can only imagine he'd be moved by the progress we've made but troubled by the bigotry that, sadly, threatens to diminish his legacy. Fortunately, the MLK Day holiday brings people together and shines a light so bright that no hate can extinguish it.

Below are some ways to celebrate Dr. King's legacy and enjoy one another in a spirit of community and unity.

FRIDAY

CommUnity breakfast in Leesburg

Wake up and enjoy a morning meal with fellowship and inspiration at the CommUnity Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast Celebration at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg. After the breakfast, make sure you take a stroll to read the majestic quotes in granite along the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Walk. The city worked with the Martin Luther King Committee on the educational landmark. Details: facebook.com/LakeSumterMLKCC.

MLK Celebration at Groveland Second Friday Market

Gather for community fun and good vibes and honor the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the city of Groveland's Second Friday Market and MLK Ceremony 5-9 p.m. on Friday at Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Ave.

The market will feature arts, items for the home, live music and food trucks. Bike Florida will present a bicycle giveaway once a month at the event and future 2nd Friday markets through the end of 2024. Crystal Montgomery will start off the MLK celebration with her performance of the National Anthem, followed by tenor sax man Dell O. Barnes Sr. and R&B/funk band Soul2Earth. The Rev. Tony McCoy will provide the invocation, and Crosstown Christian Assembly Pastor Tim Morris will provide words of inspiration.

For more information, call 352-429-2141.

SUNDAY

Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Eustis

The Friendship Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County will join forces from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at UUCLC, 1235 Mount Homer Road, Eustis. Speakers will include the Rev. Michael J. Watkins of Friendship CME Church; Rev. Cynthia Snavely, UU Congregation of Lake County; Rev. William Hawkins, Gethsemane Baptist Church in Eustis; Cassandra Brown, co-founder and co-chairperson of All About the Ballots; Martha Taylor, president of the Lake County branch NAACP and several other local luminaries.

The event is free and open to the public and will also feature singing by Terri Sullivan, speeches, music, dessert and fellowship.

For more information, visit uulakecounty.org.

MONDAY

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Walkway at Leesburg's Venetian Gardens, in the Fountain Island part of the waterfront park and recreation area, features 21 quotes from King’s speeches.

Leesburg's MLK Day parade & Soulfest

Come together with people of all ages and backgrounds in the spirit of unity and equality at Leesburg's MLK Day parade at 11 a.m. Monday.

Coordinated by Leesburg's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee, Soulfest after the parade will be held from noon-6 p.m. Monday at Artist with a Purpose at 411 W. Main St. Soulfest will feature vendors, food, kids, fun and more.

For more information, visit www.artistwap.com.

Clermont parade and festivities celebrate MLK Day holiday

Clermont's commemoration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. Monday at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave., and end at Waterfront Park, 330 Third St. The parade is projected to last around an hour.

After the parade, family-friendly activities and vendors will cap off the celebration at Waterfront Park after the parade.

For more information, call 603-477-7797.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Parades, fests and a breakfast: Lake County events honor MLK Day