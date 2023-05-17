A booking photo shows Chad Daybell. | Rexburg Police Department via Associated Press

The recent Netflix docuseries “Sins of Our Mother” documents Colby Ryan confronting his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, over the deaths of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. While the series focuses on Vallow Daybell, there is another person involved in the case: Chad Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in Daybell’s yard. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J., Tylee and Daybell’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell.

While Vallow Daybell and Daybell were originally scheduled to be tried together in Ada County starting in January 2023, their trials were severed. Vallow Daybell’s trial began in April and she was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in May at the conclusion of the trial, per Deseret News.

Daybell’s trial has not been rescheduled yet.

Where is Chad Daybell now?

Daybell was arrested in June 2020. When he was arrested, his bail was set at $1 million, on the condition that he remain in the immediate area and wear an ankle monitor. According to East Idaho News, Daybell was booked into Fremont County Jail after human remains were found on his property.

Daybell remains in Fremont County Jail.

According to KPVI, Judge Steven W. Boyce heard a motion from Daybell’s team requesting that the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County, due to it being a high-profile case. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported that Boyce ruled to move Daybell’s trial to Ada County (Boise).

When is Chad Daybell’s trial?

A new trial date for Daybell’s trial has not been determined. According to CBS News, it’s possible Daybell’s trial could still be several months away.