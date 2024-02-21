Where are the cheapest — and most expensive — homes in California? Here’s latest list

Are you looking to buy a house in California?

According to the California Association of Realtors’ January home sales and price report, the median sold price of an existing single family home in California was at $788,940 last month — which was a decrease of almost 4% compared to December’s price report but still 5% more than January 2023.

“Existing home sales rebounded in January to the highest level in six months as mortgage rates pulled back sharply at the end of 2023,” the association announced in the report.

Though mortgage rates have been softening since last October, “home prices will likely maintain their upward momentum” as the year progresses.

“While we’ll likely experience some ups and downs in home sales in the coming months as rates continue to fluctuate, the lending environment is expected to be more favorable in 2024,” Melanie Barker, the association’s president, stated in the report.

With lower rates, home sales could increase, Barker stated.

Overall, year-to-date home sales in California were up about 6% last month.

If you’re looking to buy a house in California, here’s where you can find the cheapest — and most expensive — home prices, as of January:

Where can you find the cheapest home prices in California?

According to the association’s January home sales and price report, these 11 counties had cheaper prices than the state median:

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $229,000

Region: Northern California

2. Del Norte County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $295,000

Region: Northern California

3. Lake County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $325,000

Region: Northern California

4. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $329,000

Region: Northern California

5. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $340,000

Region: Northern California

6. Tulare County and Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $349,000

Region: Central Valley

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $349,000

Region: Central Valley

7. Tuolumne County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $360,750

Region: Central Valley

8. Plumas County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $363,620

Region: Northern California

9. Kings County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $365,000

Region: Central Valley

10. Kern County

Median sold price of existing single family homes: $375,000

Region: Central Valley

Where are the most expensive home prices in California?

The Bay Area remains the most expensive region to buy a house with a median of more than $1.5 million for a single-family home.

According to last month’s home sales and price report, these five counties had the most expensive prices:

San Mateo County - $1,975,000 Santa Clara County - $1,710,440 San Francisco County - $1,530,000 Marin County - $1,524,500 Orange County - $1,320,000

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.