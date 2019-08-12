Where Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CPH:CHR) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

When Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CPH:CHR) announced its most recent earnings (31 May 2019), I did two things: looked at its past earnings track record, then look at what is happening in the industry. Understanding how Chr. Hansen Holding performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see CHR has performed.

Did CHR's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

CHR's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 May 2019) of €246m has increased by 8.6% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which CHR is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Chr. Hansen Holding has invested its equity funds well leading to a 29% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the DK Chemicals industry of 5.4%, indicating Chr. Hansen Holding has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Chr. Hansen Holding’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 19% to 21%.

What does this mean?

Though Chr. Hansen Holding's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Chr. Hansen Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 May 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

