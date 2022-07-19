Where is Chrissy Powell? Texas mom has been missing for 2 weeks after leaving her home

The search for Chrissy Powell has reached two full weeks, with no sign of the Texas mother who was last seen rushing out of her home.

Powell, 39, left her San Antonio home in the Apple Creek neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. on July 5. She has not been seen since.

The mother of two called her employer to say she was running late to work, and Ring doorbell footage shows her rushing out of her home, where she left her phone, according to a missing person flier.

San Antonio, TX— #ChrissyPowell This is the last sighting of Chrissy a week ago. She was running late for work, she never made it to the law office she works for. She drives a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue (license plate: PYJ 8564) pic.twitter.com/RiIv6lAcf9 — (@iamlegacy23) July 12, 2022

Attorney Robert Wilson, her employer, told NewsNation that the office manager went to check on her when she did not arrive for work.

“Employees are hard to find right now. And, you know, they’re not all perfect or do a wonderful job,” Wilson told NewsNation. “And one employee that … stood out to us was Chrissy because she was so low key and there wasn’t any drama.”

San Antonio police received information Powell may have been in the area of Kerrville, which is about 65 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, the Kerrville Police Department said.

Powell drives a 2020 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate PYJ 8564. She has a medical condition and does not have her medication with her, the missing person flier said.

Family friend Lauren Leal told KENS “the unknown is the scariest part” of Powell’s disappearance.

“It is fear in my mind right now,” Leal said. “It is hard to wrap our minds around where she might be, what could have happened.”

#ChrissyPowell She is a mother, a daughter, sister and a friend. She’s missing since July 5th around 10:34 a.m. Her family and friend are desperate for answers. It’s been a week. She drives a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue (just like the picture) with license plate: PYJ 8564 pic.twitter.com/cwmV2J6rDU — LEGCY (@iamlegacy23) July 13, 2022

Powell is described by the San Antonio Police Department as a “missing endangered adult.” She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with blond hair with brown eyes.

There is no evidence Powell was the victim of foul play, the police department said.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.