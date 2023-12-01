When and where: Christmas parades and tree lightings to see in Sumner County

Editor’s note: Dates and times may be subject to change.

Santa Claus is comin' to town.

He's making a list. He's checking it twice. But who can find the time these days, right?

No need to scour the web, town bulletin boards or that mom's group chat − we've got you covered.

Here's a list of this holiday season's Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies in Sumner County.

Sumner County Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.

Location: Sumner County Administrative Building, 355 Belvedere Drive N in Gallatin.

“Troll the Ancient Yuletide Carol” with family and friends at the annual Sumner County Christmas tree lighting in Gallatin. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, all the way from the North Pole.

City of Gallatin Tree Lighting

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

Location: Gallatin’s Downtown Square at 100 Public Square in Gallatin.

Start the holiday season off merry and bright at the City of Gallatin’s annual Christmas tree lighting event. Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, music group Chapel Hart and Guild and Union Elementary will be in attendance, along with Santa Claus.

Goodlettsville Christmas Tree Lighting

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Location: Goodlettsville City Hall, 105 S Main Street in Goodlettsville.

Rock around the Christmas tree to holiday music at Goodlettsville’s first official Christmas tree lighting event of the city’s new Christmas tree at City Hall.

Westmoreland Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Westmoreland.

Step into a winter wonderland in Downtown Westmoreland at the annual Christmas parade. Enjoy the holiday decorations, festive music, Santa Claus and more during the most wonderful time of the year.

Portland Christmas Festival and “Polar Express” Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-6:30 p.m.

Location: Portland Chamber of Commerce, 106 Main Street in Portland.

Don’t miss the “Polar Express” traveling through Portland. The annual Christmas parade will begin at Freedom Drive and travel south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School.

Holiday activities like cookie decorating, pictures with Santa Claus and more begin at 3 p.m. Live music by Jada Vance will be available and food can be purchased at participating food vendors.

Goodlettsville Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Location: Memorial Drive in Goodlettsville.

Celebrate a County Christmas at Goodlettsville’s annual Christmas parade along Memorial Drive, beginning at the Delmas Long Community Center and ending at the Goodlettsville Plaza.

Merry Monthaven Christmas Tree Lighting

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-9 p.m.

Location: Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle in Hendersonville.

Feel the magic of Christmas in the air at the second annual Merry Monthaven Christmas tree lighting event. Families can participate in a range of holiday themed activities like visits and pictures with Santa Claus, mural painting with Nashville artist Christian Calvin and the lighting of a 25-foot Christmas tree.

Enjoy caroling alongside the Hendersonville High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble, followed by an evening Christmas concert by Cole Ritter and the Night Owls. Dine at various food vendors available throughout the event.

Deck the Hulls Boat Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Location: Mallard Point Park and Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Join thousands of onlookers as boats decked in holiday décor pass by Hendersonville’s shoreline in the annual Deck the Hulls Boat Parade. The parade will begin in Drake’s Creek at Mallard Point Park and travel to Sanders Ferry Park. Food will be available for purchase from vendors at both locations.

Hendersonville HolidayFest Christmas Parade

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park, 151 East Main Street in Hendersonville.

Hear sleigh bells ring at Hendersonville’s annual Christmas parade, beginning at Memorial Park. Emcee Holly Thompson and Grand Marshal William Michael Morgan were chosen to lead this year’s parade and Christmas festivities in Hendersonville. Stay awhile for Hendersonville’s annual Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m.

Gallatin Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12-2 p.m.

Location: Held in Gallatin’s Downtown Square, at 100 Public Square in Gallatin.

Ring in the holiday season at the Primrose School of Gallatin Christmas parade. Floats reflecting this year’s theme, The Spirit of Christmas, can be seen anywhere along the parade route, beginning on Hartsville Pike and ending at Gallatin High School. Don’t miss Santa Claus strolling down Main Street.

