When and where: Christmas parades and tree lightings to see in Dickson County

Santa Claus is comin' to town.

He's making a list. He's checking it twice. But who can find the time these days, right?

No need to scour the web, town bulletin boards or that mom's group chat − we've got you covered.

Here's a list of this holiday season's Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies in Dickson County.

Downtown Dickson Christmas Parade

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Dickson.

Celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Dickson at the annual Christmas parade. Look for Santa Claus as he makes his way between Dickson County High School and Dickson Middle School.

Fairview Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Location: Fairview City Hall, 7100 City Center Way in Fairview.

The Fairview Christmas parade will begin at Westwood Elementary and end at SFEG. Kick off the Christmas season with holiday decorations and floats.

Fairview Christmas Tree Lighting

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4-5 p.m.

Location: Held at Fairview City Hall, 7100 City Center Way in Fairview.

Fairview’s annual Christmas tree lighting will begin with holiday music and light refreshments. Share in the magic of Christmas with a family member, friend or neighbor at City Hall.

Christmas in Holland Park

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12-7 p.m.

Location: Held at 101 Frank Clement Place in Dickson.

Shop for unique Christmas gifts, both handmade and retail, from more than 25 vendors at Christmas in Holland Park. Enjoy baked goods and hot cocoa or participate in the silent auction benefitting the Dickson County Humane Association. Kids and adults alike can also compete to win a prize in a scavenger hunt.

White Bluff Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Location: Starts at William James Middle School, 3030 Trace Creek Road in White Bluff.

‘Tis the season to be jolly at the White Bluff Christmas parade, a community and family tradition held on the second Saturday in December each year. The theme is Christmas in Whoville.

Christmas on the Square

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: 18 Court Square in Charlotte.

Brave the winter chill to see the City of Charlotte's annual tree lighting on the Historic Charlotte Square, where Santa Claus will ride into town on a fire truck at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Christmas parades, tree lightings bring communities together in Middle Tennessee