When and where: Christmas parades and tree lightings to see in Roberson County

Editor’s note: Dates and times may be subject to change.

Santa Claus is comin' to town.

He's making a list. He's checking it twice. But who can find the time these days, right?

No need to scour the web, town bulletin boards or that mom's group chat − we've got you covered.

Here's a list of this holiday season's Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies in Robertson County.

Kris Kringle’s Christmas Festival

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

Location: 2318 Mudcat Road in Adams.

Kids can take pictures with none other than Santa Claus and join in “Reindeer Rides” while parents shop local businesses and enter to win a prize in the Ugly Sweater Contest at the Kris Kringle’s Christmas Festival in Adams.

Christmas Parade and Christmas on Main Street

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

Location: The Billy S. Hobbs Municipal Center, 105 College Street in White House.

Families can snack on cookies and milk, hot cocoa and popcorn provided by local organizations during White House’s annual Christmas Parade and Christmas on Main Street event. Take a photo of this year’s Christmas Movie theme parade or grab one with Santa Claus in the library.

Santa’s Workshop and Letters to Santa stations will be available to guests, as well as holiday music performed by local school choirs. A Main Street Christmas Celebration will immediately follow the parade.

Winter Wonderland

Dates: Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Location: J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Rd in Springfield.

Thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes will be on display at the City of Springfield’s 23rd annual Winter Wonderland at J. Travis Price Park. Both drive through and walkable experiences are available to guests each Saturday between Dec. 2-23. Families can walk along Candy Cane Trail, visit with Santa Claus and enjoy other family friendly activities.

Dec. 2 opens with a tree lighting ceremony and holiday vendor shopping; pony rides will be available on Dec. 9; holiday crafts for youth will be available on Dec. 16 and on the 23rd, a petting zoo will be sure to delight kids and adults. Food vendors including Whitt’s BBQ, Delish Dogs and Maria’s Snack Shack will be available for purchase.

Springfield Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Location: Downtown Springfield.

Springfield’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be held downtown, beginning at the intersection of 10th Avenue and South Main Street and ending on Connell Street. Community members may see familiar faces such as Santa Claus and Fox 17 News anchor Jennifer Waddell, the parade Grand Marshal.

Cross Plains Christmas Parade

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Location: East Robertson High School, 158 Kilgore Trace in Cross Plains.

The Cross Plains Christmas parade has been moved to Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. due to conflicting city events. Parade floats illustrating this year’s theme, Fairytale Christmas, will begin at East Robertson High School and follow Hwy 25. A rain date has been scheduled for the following Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Christmas Parade and Palooza

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 1-5 p.m.

Location: Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy in Millersville.

Celebrate the holiday season at the Christmas Parade and Palooza event in Millersville. Watch as Christmas floats pass by in the parade, take pictures with Santa Claus, sample chili in the cookoff and attend the first tree lighting ceremony.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Christmas parades, tree lightings bring communities together in Middle Tennessee