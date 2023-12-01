When and where: Christmas parades and tree lightings to see in Cheatham County

Editor’s note: Dates and times may be subject to change.

Here's a list of this holiday season's Christmas parades and tree lighting ceremonies in Cheatham County.

Town of Pleasant View Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Location: Downtown Pleasant View.

The Town of Pleasant View’s annual Christmas parade will begin at City Hall. Floats will be decorated in holiday scenes reflective of this year’s theme, Christmas Traditions.

Christmas on Main

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m.

Location: 1220 Main Street in Pleasant View.

The town’s second annual Christmas on Main will host vendors in the Livery Stables, as well as food trucks, cookies with Santa, ornament decorating and a snow machine. Entertainment by the Sycamore High School Choir and local artist Brandon Lee will also be available.

Ashland City Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Ashland City.

Catch a glimpse of Santa Claus as he rides through Downtown Ashland City in the annual Christmas parade. Float decorations will reflect this year’s theme, Christmas Around the World. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Corky Albright of the local weekly news segment, Corky’s Corner.

Pleasant View Christmas Tree Lighting

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Location: Balthrop Park, 2622 Church Street in Pleasant View.

Get into the Christmas spirit at the annual Pleasant View Christmas tree lighting. Warm up with hot chocolate and cookies provided by Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church during the event.

Town of Pegram’s annual Christmas in the Park

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Pegram Park at 468 Thompson Road in Pegram.

Hitch a ride on the Pegram Express at the Town of Pegram’s annual Christmas in the Park event, where families can shop vendors, dine at food trucks, have some winter fun in the Kids Zone, visit with Santa Claus and more.

A Kingston Springs Christmas

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m.

Location: L.L. Burns Park at 498 Page Rd in Kingston Springs.

Immerse the family in the holiday magic of A Kingston Springs Christmas event. Festive Christmas decorations, food trucks and live music can be had by all. The event’s traditional lighted tractors will again be on display this year, along with a special guest from the North Pole, Santa Claus.

