Where was the cocaine found in the White House? A lobby where visitors enter West Wing

WASHINGTON − Secret Service agents Sunday found cocaine in the White House's West Wing lobby where guests enter before taking private tours, according to the Secret Service, providing new insight into the discovery of the substance.

The Secret Service is investigating how the cocaine got into the White House.

A suspicious powder, later identified as cocaine following tests, was found Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was away from the White House at the Camp David presidential retreat. It prompted a brief evacuation for precautionary purposes.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, confirmed Wednesday that the cocaine was found within the West Wing lobby, which serves as a reception room for visitors.

White House staff are authorized to give West Wing tours to visitors who go through background screenings before being allowed on the White House campus. Guests and staff are subject to metal-detector screenings when they enter the White House premises.

Visitors enter the White House at the White House lobby, a high-trafficked area where they are asked to leave their cellphones in small boxes.

Biden was briefed by staff on the incident, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

"This is under the purview of the Secret Service. They are currently investigating what happened over the weekend," Jean-Pierre said.

She emphasized that the president, first lady and the first family were not at the White House over the weekend.

"Where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area, where many White House — West Wing, I should be even more specific — West Wing visitors come through this particular area. I just don't have anything more to share. This is under investigation by the Secret Service."

She added, "We have confidence that the Secret Service is going to get to the bottom of this."

