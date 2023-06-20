Where is convicted wife murderer Ralph Clark now?

Jun. 20—Eighteen years have passed since one of the more infamous people in Ashtabula County's recent history beat his wife to death with a butt of a rifle.

In 10 years, convicted killer Ralph Clark will be eligible for parole.

In 2005, Clark, then 44 years old, admitted he broke into the upstairs Park Avenue apartment in Ashtabula, where his estranged wife, Carolyn Clark, lived with their five youngest children.

Clark later admitted he planned on shooting her to death, but the gun jammed and wouldn't fire, so he repeatedly struck her in the head, according to court records.

The tenant in the downstairs apartment called police after hearing breaking glass and screams. The officers entered the residence to find the 43-year-old mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Ashtabula County Children Services interviewed the children to learn their father was the perpetrator responsible for their mother's death, according to court documents.

On May 13, 2005, an Ashtabula County grand jury indicted Ralph Clark on one count of aggravated murder with a gun specification and two counts of murder with a gun specification.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder with a three-year gun specification on Jan. 13, 2006, and was sentenced to life imprisonment with eligibility for parole after 28 years on Jan. 18, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Clark, now in his early 60s, is serving his sentence at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield. His inmate records state his first parole board hearing will be held on March 2033. He will be about 73 years old at that time.

Now retired, Common Pleas Judge Alfred Mackey sentenced Clark. At the hearing, Mackey told Clark if he's ever released from prison, he will be subject to at least a five-year probation period.

By all reports, Carolyn Clark was a loving mother and devout member of her Pentecostal church in Jefferson Township.

In a sworn affidavit before her death, Carolyn Clark described cult-like activities at the 200-member Apostolic Faith Church on Griggs Road. She charged church leaders engaged in child abuse, assault and mind control, according to the affidavit.

She was one of the few members of the congregation to speak out against the leadership, but her husband, Ralph, remained loyal. Consequently, she made plans to leave the area with the five youngest children.

Ralph Clark said he killed his wife because he didn't want to lose his children, according to court records.

After the murder, Ashtabula County Children Services investigated Carolyn Clark's accusations of child abuse and removed some of the children from their homes.

The congregation then scattered and, in May 2007, the church was demolished.

In 2015, the Investigation Discovery channel program Deadly Devotion aired an episode titled "Deadly Deliverance" on the murder of Carolyn Clark. Reruns of the episode are still shown on the channel and available on various streaming services.