Where’s my coronavirus stimulus check? Your top questions answered

If you've been talking with family and friends or just browsing social media last week, you may have noticed that some people have started to receive coronavirus relief checks. If you are still waiting, you might be wondering: Why haven't I received mine yet?

There are three main categories of stimulus check distribution. The first is for people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. According to the Treasury Department, more than 80 million Americans were expected to receive payments via direct deposits last week. The second group consists of individuals who don't have direct deposit on file and will receive their checks in the mail. The final group includes individuals who didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return.

TODAY collected some of the biggest questions people have about waiting for their coronavirus stimulus checks.

Money

How can I track the status of my coronavirus relief check?

To receive your check, make sure your direct deposit information is updated with the IRS. You can do so by using the recently launched Get My Payment tool. Filing your 2019 taxes is another easy way to ensure you will receive eligible funds.

The Treasury Department and IRS launched two tools to provide people with information about the status of their economic impact payments.

The non-filers tool is for people who didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, don't receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits or railroad retirement benefits. It is also available for those under the normal income limits for filing a tax return. This includes single filers who made under $12,200 or married couples who made less than $24,400 in 2019.

The Get My Payment tool helps everyone check the status of their payments, including the date the payment is scheduled to be deposited into bank accounts or mailed. There is an additional feature that allows eligible people to provide their bank account information so they can receive the check sooner than waiting for a mailed check. That feature will not be available for payments already scheduled for delivery.

What makes me ineligible for a coronavirus stimulus check?

When using the Get My Payment tool, you may get a result that says "Payment Status Not Available." This could mean your data hasn't finished processing or that you are ineligible for a payment.

If you are over 17 and claimed as a dependent (most college students are), you are ineligible for a check. If you qualify in other areas, check your parents' tax returns from 2019 and 2018 for more information.

Other reasons you might be ineligible for a stimulus check include:

Seniors on Social Security living with their kids (claimed as dependents)

Disabled people whose parents support them

Immigrants without Social Security numbers

Babies born in 2020 cannot be claimed on 2019 taxes

High earners who lost their jobs

Parents who split custody

Recently divorced or estranged individuals

People who owe back child support

Should I worry if I don't have a check yet?

If you haven't received your check through direct deposit, there is a chance it could be mailed to you instead. Mailed checks will start going out on April 20, and it could take up to five months for all checks to be received.

Those who didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, including Social Security beneficiaries, should expect to receive payments by early May.

If you are still unsure where you fall in the stimulus check timeline, use the IRS Get My Payment tool to find out.