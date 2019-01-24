Where could President Trump give his State of the Union address? Here are some options

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is looking at his options.

After being disinvited from giving his State of the Union address in the House chamber, Trump is scouting for a new venue to give the annual address.

While the president had been planning to speak in the House – as is customary – his fight over funding for a border wall and the ongoing partial government shutdown led to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revoking his invitation to address the nation on Tuesday.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened," the California Democrat wrote Wednesday in a letter to Trump.

Pelosi had previously cited possible security concerns because authorities who were in charge of securing the event weren't being paid due to the shutdown and suggested Trump give the address from the Oval Office. The Secret Service is responsible for such events, but the agency, a part of the Department of Homeland Security, is affected by the shutdown.

Here are some other options for where Trump could give his remarks:

Senate floor

While unprecedented in modern times, it could happen.

The Constitution says the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union," but it does not dictate where or when the address should happen.

A handful of House Republicans, led by Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, have urged Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to invite Trump to deliver the address from the Senate.

“In the spirit of the Constitution, and for the good of the Republic, we must not allow partisan politics to disrupt time honored Constitutional traditions,” they wrote in a letter.

Their letter, sent last week, also said House Democrats should be at the bottom of the priority for getting seats in the smaller Senate chambers, if Trump does choose that venue.

It's unclear if Trump is seriously considering this as an option. If he is, space is likely to be tight as the Senate has 100 desks on the floor and the House has more than 400 seats at the ready. Banks had not received a response to the letter as of Wednesday.

At the start of the Republic in the late 1700s, presidents offered annual messages on the Senate floor but that was before the messages became known as the State of the Union and before the U.S. Capitol was moved to Washington.

It's become customary for the address to happen in the House chambers in either January or February.

Presidents have given speeches to the Senate nine times in the past but none were considered State of the Union addresses, according to the U.S. Senate Historical Office.

White House

The White House itself is another option.

The president earlier this month gave an address to the nation from the Oval Office about the ongoing government shutdown and immigration. He could give his State of the Union address in a similar fashion.

"We always like to have a Plan B, but the president should be able to address the American people," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox, "whether he does that from the halls of Congress or whether he does that in another location."

Invitations from other states

Republican lawmakers in several states have even offered up the state Capitol as the venue for the president's address.

Rep. Lee Chatfield, a state lawmaker in Michigan, sent a letter to the White House offering to hold the event at the Michigan State Capitol.

"There is no higher loyalty or obligation than to the people we serve and the communities we represent, and no partisan gamesmanship should stand in the way of that service," Chatfield said in the letter. "Because of that, this chamber and this speaker are willing to put people before policies for this important occasion."

President @realDonaldTrump, due to the unavailability of the US House for your #SOTU Address, I would like to extend to you an official invitation to deliver your important address in the Michigan House chamber. The success of our state & country is bigger than political parties! pic.twitter.com/FqFYIf8V3G — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 18, 2019