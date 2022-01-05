Where To Get A COVID-19 Shot In Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — As the omicron variant leads to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and Harford County, local officials and health care providers continue to urge residents to get vaccinated.

According to the recent data from the Harford County Health Department, as of Tuesday, there have been 633 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and one death attributed to the virus.

Currently, 78 percent of patients hospitalized at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health are unvaccinated and 100 percent are on ventilators, the health department reports.

"The longer that you remain unvaccinated, the longer we suffer from the effects of COVID-19, and more people remain at risk of sickness or even death. Help reduce the spread and protect others by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask," the health department warned on its official Facebook page.

If you have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or need a booster shot, here's where you can get them in Harford County:

Harford County Health Department: 120 South Hays Street, Bel Air, MD 21014-0797; Call 410-612-1779, Select 'Option 1' to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through the health department.

COVID-19 tests are also available at no cost nationwide at select pharmacies, such as Walgreen's, Walmart, CVS, etc.

For a complete list of vaccination clinics, pharmacies and mass vaccination sites in Maryland, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

This article originally appeared on the Bel Air Patch