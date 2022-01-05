Where To Get A COVID Test In Temecula

TEMECULA, CA — Rapid spread of the coronavirus has prompted a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. At-home tests are sold out at most locations, and local retailers are limiting the number of kits per customer when shipments do come in.

If you are feeling ill or think you have been exposed to the virus, click here to see a map of facilities in Temecula that are providing testing. The facilities listed include state-operated sites, urgent care centers, Quest Diagnostics sites, Covid Clinic at Promenade Temecula Mall, and pharmacies.

Additionally, testing is available at Ronald Reagan Sports Park (30875 Rancho Vista Road) every other Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Curative COVID-19 testing van will be in the parking lot near the swimming pool on January 8, January 22, February 5, February 19, March 5, March 19.

The city of Temecula has set up an online portal with more information about local testing here.

On Wednesday, Temecula Valley Hospital reminded residents it is not a COVID-19 testing site.

"Our ER is very busy providing our community the care it needs in this new COVID-19 wave. Please only use our ER in a true emergency. If you want a COVID-19 test, please use one of the community-based testing locations which can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3G1BreR," the hospital's social media page said. "The best protection against COVID-19 are vaccination and a booster, wearing a well-fitting mask, frequently washing your hands, and social distancing. If you have not received a vaccination, we encourage you to consider vaccination."





