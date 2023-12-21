Where are the coziest winter getaways in the US? See which Iowa town made the list.

The colder months are here, and there are plenty of destinations across the nation for a snowy holiday trip. New York Travel Guides released its list of the 110 coziest winter towns in America for a magical getaway.

Its travel experts gathered data to compare 575 small towns in America across three categories: popularity during winter with the general public and photographers, cozy weather and cozy activities and atmosphere.

Three towns in Iowa made the list.

No. 27 coziest winter town: Pella

In addition to Dutch Christmas events, Pella puts on an impressive light display in its Central Park.

Pella has plenty of winter traditions for the whole family. Pella's Christmas Tour of Homes allows the community to visit lavishly decorated homes, decked out for the holidays. You can also catch its Dutch Christmas Market, Kerstmarkt, and a light show in Central Park.

New York Travel Guide ratings (out of 100):

Winter popularity: 67.9

Cozy weather: 72.2

Cozy activities and atmosphere: 93.9

No. 106 coziest winter town: Fairfield

Fairfield, Iowa has holiday events all throughout November and December. From the Festival of Trees, to the Holiday Lighting Ceremony or even concerts and parties, there are plenty of activities for everyone.

New York Travel Guide ratings (out of 100):

Winter popularity: 67.9

Cozy weather: 71.8

Cozy activities and atmosphere: 77.8

No. 110 coziest winter town: Decorah

Decorah, Iowa barely made the list, grabbing the final spot at 110. The northeast Iowa town has plenty of holiday traditions. Visit Holiday Lights and Magical Nights for the annual drive-through light show. Visit snowy trails during or enjoy dinner and a drink at a homey brewery. Award-winning brewery Toppling Goliath is also a big draw.

New York Travel Guide ratings (out of 100):

Winter popularity: 71.8

Cozy weather: 74.7

Cozy activities and atmosphere: 73.8.

What are the top 5 best winter getaway spots in the U.S.?

Leavenworth, Washington: The town, modeled after a German Bavarian village earned a perfect score for its cozy activities and atmospheres. New York Travel Guides recommends taking a sleigh ride or visiting the unique stores. Breckenridge, Colorado: Known for the Breckinridge Ski Resort, The town is a popular place for skiing, but there are an abundance of winter activities in the town. Stowe, Vermont: Known as “The Ski Capital of the East”, Stowe's other winter activities include ice skating at the Ice Rink at Spruce Peak Village Center and riding the scenic Gondola SkyRide to the top of Mt. Mansfield. Vail, Colorado: Another popular ski destination, Vail earned a perfect score for its cozy winter weather. Popular winter events include the Vail Film Festival, the Vail Kris Kringle Market and the Vail Skating Festival. Aspen, Colorado: Enjoy the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, a snowcat dinner ride or a guided snowshoe tour surrounded by aspen trees.

