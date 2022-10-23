Where crime and mental illness intersect

Oct. 23—What is the relationship between crime and mental illness?

We asked 13 people at the intersection of crime and mental health problems about the connection between the two, from their perspective:

"It's like a force multiplier. Someone may have criminal thinking in their head; if they're not dealing with impulse control, anger that may be the impetus that pushes them to commit crime."

— Maj. Jon Banville, Assistant Superintendent, Rockingham County House of Correction

"Systematically, I think it's a tragedy there are people with mental illness involved with the criminal justice system with no exit out, especially when their involvement is a result of them not having access to treatment or supports."

—Susan Stearns, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness, New Hampshire

"If they didn't have mental health issues would they still commit crime? I don't know. A lot of this for me is housing. There aren't places for these people to live."

—Jason Henry, Superintendent, Rockingham County Department of Corrections

"A lot of these people, if they were getting the help they needed, they wouldn't commit their crimes. Some (jail inmates) can't remember doing anything. Some can remember, but can't explain why."

— Inmate, Rockingham County jail

"I don't think it's fair at all to equate mental health with crime. It's very complex. What are their supports, their resources, who modeled their behavior for them? What factors did they have in their life, their education?"

— Mary Beth Hardy, Licensed mental health counselor, Rockingham County Department of Corrections

"There's clearly an intersection. The study of criminology is in some cases the study of mental illness."

— John Bryfonski, Chief of Police, Bedford

"Someone with a normal condition is just as likely to end up in the system. I wouldn't say the mental illness is responsible. It's the person."

— David Campbell, 38, homeless man, with criminal record and multiple psychiatric diagnoses

"If you get down and don't feel you're worth it, you get depressed. You do stupid things, just to get in the system and get help, just so in jail you have a roof over your head in the winter."

— Lindsay Solis, 56, homeless woman, with multiple psychiatric diagnoses

"Mental illness can play a role in a lot of crimes. You're not functioning in society, you can't hold a job. There's no money for food or shelter. What's the recourse?"

— Sgt. John Goodridge, Nashua Police Department, Crisis Intervention Team supervisor

"I've run into many people who are seriously mentally ill but never bumped into the criminal justice system, and others who can't stay out."

— Tom Velardi, Strafford County Attorney, Member of Governor's Advisory Commission on Mental Illness and the Corrections System

"There is a disproportionate number of folks with mental illness who interact with the criminal justice system often because historically there haven't been other avenues to manage their symptoms."

— Judge Susan Ashley, Circuit Court judge, Strafford County

"If we had less adverse childhood experiences, if we had less child abuse and neglect, a lot of us in this field would be out of a job."

— Dr. Jeffrey Fetter, Chief Medical Officer, New Hampshire Hospital

"Correlation isn't necessarily causation. Just because someone has mental health issues and they commit a crime doesn't mean one is caused by the other."

— Jeffery Strelzin, Associate Attorney General and Director, Department of Justice Public Protection Division