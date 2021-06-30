Where is the debris from the Surfside building collapse going? Here’s what we know

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

The debris from the Surfside building collapse could hold clues to what caused the 12-story building to come down.

So instead of sending the piles of concrete and twisted metal to a landfill, the debris is being hauled away to a Florida Department of Transportation warehouse in an undisclosed location.

There, everything will be categorized and logged, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

“There are a lot of reasons, why everybody investigating will want to look at that,” he said.

As of Tuesday, more than 3 million pounds of debris had been removed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews continued the painstaking process of sifting through the rubble throughout the day. The effort as been ongoing since the building collapsed early Thursday.

Zabaleta could not say how much of the debris would be preserved.

“It’s gotta be kept somewhere,” Zabaleta said.

Crews are tunneling under rubble of the collapsed tower in Surfside. Why that’s needed

