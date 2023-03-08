Where’s your degree?: Sharon police warn residents of fake doctor scam

Sharon police are warning residents of a scam aiming to gain their Medicaid information.

Older residents have been receiving phone calls that appear to be from their local doctor, according to Sharon police. Upon answering the phone, the caller will ask residents for their Medicaid information.

The phone calls are being “spoofed” to look real, according to police. '

“Please keep an eye out for family members and our community’s elder population and let them know this is happening,” police wrote on Facebook.

Sharon PD has been getting a reports of older residents receiving phone calls that appear to be from their local Dr.'s... Posted by Sharon, Massachusetts Police Department on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW