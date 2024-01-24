Where to find Detroit Lions gear in the Greater Lansing area

LANSING — Here's a list of some spots where you can find Detroit Lions merchandise ahead of the NFC Championship game.

Rally House

East Lansing: 115 E. Grand River Ave. #2

Okemos: 1802 W. Grand River Ave.

Lansing Athletics

Lansing Mall: 5330 W. Saginaw Highway

Dick's Sporting Goods

Lansing: 2801 Preyde Blvd at Eastwood Towne Center

Okemos: 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Suite 310, at Meridian Mall

Dunham's Sports

Lansing: 3301 E. Michigan Ave.

Lansing: 5184 W. Saginaw Highway at Lansing Mall

Charlotte: 1658 Lansing Road, Suite 110

St. Johns: 1945 S. Scott Road

Meijer

Lansing: 5125 W. Saginaw Highway

Lansing: 6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Charlotte: 1167 E. Clinton Trail

Grand Ledge: 730 E. Saginaw Highway

DeWitt: 12821 Crossover Drive

East Lansing: 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road

Okemos: 2055 W. Grand River Ave.

Mason: 550 Hull Road

And don't forget about thrift stores. The Greater Lansing area has several thrift stores and other places to find used clothing. It may be more of a hunt but there are often good deals on used sports memorabilia and clothing.

