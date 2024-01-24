Where to find Detroit Lions gear in the Greater Lansing area
LANSING — Here's a list of some spots where you can find Detroit Lions merchandise ahead of the NFC Championship game.
Rally House
East Lansing: 115 E. Grand River Ave. #2
Okemos: 1802 W. Grand River Ave.
Lansing Athletics
Lansing Mall: 5330 W. Saginaw Highway
Dick's Sporting Goods
Lansing: 2801 Preyde Blvd at Eastwood Towne Center
Okemos: 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Suite 310, at Meridian Mall
Dunham's Sports
Lansing: 3301 E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing: 5184 W. Saginaw Highway at Lansing Mall
Charlotte: 1658 Lansing Road, Suite 110
St. Johns: 1945 S. Scott Road
Meijer
Lansing: 5125 W. Saginaw Highway
Lansing: 6200 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Charlotte: 1167 E. Clinton Trail
Grand Ledge: 730 E. Saginaw Highway
DeWitt: 12821 Crossover Drive
East Lansing: 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road
Okemos: 2055 W. Grand River Ave.
Mason: 550 Hull Road
And don't forget about thrift stores. The Greater Lansing area has several thrift stores and other places to find used clothing. It may be more of a hunt but there are often good deals on used sports memorabilia and clothing.
Find a great piece of merchandise somewhere else? Let me know! Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415
