Where did cops say the stolen Corvette that went 150 mph wind up? Publix, of course

Where would a car chase involving Tampa, Homestead, the Keys, five law enforcement agencies and a stolen Corvette going 150 mph end?

Publix, of course.

That’s according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Tampa’s 34-year-old Yorlandis Perez Saturday and charged him with reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement at high speed, driving while license is suspended (habitual offender), grand theft auto and giving a fake name to a law enforcement officer.

The charges would be a violation of the probation he’s on until Feb. 24, 2022, from 2017 convictions in Miami-Dade of grand theft auto, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, giving a false name after arrest and driving without a license (habitual offender). In addition to probation, Perez was fined $668.

Whatever amount Perez still owes was referred to a collections agency in May 2018. The court record doesn’t show any payment made since.

The Corvette that Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says was stolen in Homestead and raced from deputies at triple digit speeds.

The Monroe Sheriff’s Office says, “Perez stated he fled because the Corvette was stolen and he had warrants out of Miami-Dade County. The warrants were for failure to pay court-ordered financial obligations.”

According to the sheriff’s office report:

Around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a truck driver let the sheriff’s office know about a white Corvette that made an illegal pass going sound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 27. A deputy stopped the Corvette, which had Perez driving and a 26-year-old woman from Hialeah riding in the passenger seat.

A request for the car’s registration ended with Perez zooming away, north on U.S. 1. He outran the deputy who stopped him. He outran a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. He outran whatever the tire spike stop sticks did to his tires when he ran over them at the end of the Seven Mile Bridge at what Deputy Andrew Calderwood estimated was 100 mph.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Jones “reported the Corvette was traveling as fast as 150 mph in the center turn lane in Marathon.”

With MCSO, FHP, Key Colony Beach police, U.S. Border Patrol, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in pursuit, Perez swung into the parking lot of the Publix at 5407 Overseas Hwy. He skedaddled on foot one way, his pal in the passenger seat skedaddled in another direction. He was found in a nearby apartment complex. She wasn’t found.

MCSO said Perez gave a fake name before giving up that the Corvette had been stolen in Homestead.