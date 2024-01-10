Where did Delaware get hit in Tuesday's storm? See some of the aftermath across the state
A winter storm that pummeled much of the East Coast Tuesday has moved out the area, with many Delaware residents waking on Wednesday to clear, blue skies.
But evidence of the storm is still very much apparent as downed trees and limbs remain scattered on the ground, roads remain flooded and about 8,000 Delaware residents were still without power as of 9 a.m.
Delaware Department of Transportation workers have been busy since early Wednesday morning cleaning up, and by 8 a.m., about 50 roads in New Castle County still had trees blocking them, said department spokesperson C.R. McLeod.
McLeod said New Castle County saw the most damage, though a few roads in Kent and Sussex counties were also impacted by flooding and downed trees.
The following is a non-exhaustive, evolving list of Tuesday storm damage based on reports from state agencies, emergency communications and social media.
Red Roof Inn, Newark
A portion of the facade on a wing of the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue in Newark collapsed Tuesday night, damaging two cars that were hit with debris. No injuries were reported during the collapse.
Trapped under live wires, Milltown
Firefighters rescued motorists in two vehicles trapped by live wires after a utility pole snapped in half on Milltown Road in Milltown. The motorists weren't hurt.
Car stranded by flooding, Prices Corner
At least one car was abandoned in high water at the ramp from Centervllle Road to Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle needed rescue.
Governor Printz Boulevard, I-496, Edgemoor
Firefighters were called to Route 13 (Governor Printz Boulevard) at the I-495 exchange late Tuesday evening after motorists became trapped in water. Some cars turned around, correctly guessing the water was too high to pass through. Others weren't as lucky and needed fire department rescue.
Southbridge neighborhood, Wilmington
As it has for decades, Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood flooded Tuesday night, with water reaching to the bumper of cars, reader-submitted photos show.
Shellpot Creek, Wilmington
As of Wednesday morning, the road over Shellpot Creek on Route 13 (North Market Street) in Wilmington remained flooded.
Airport Road, New Castle-area
Airport Road by the New Castle County Hope Center remained flooded as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Many cars turned around instead of driving through the flooded road.
Dewey Beach, Sussex County
Numerous streets, including Route 1, were flooded in Dewey Beach as Tuesday's storm whipped through. High winds remained Wednesday morning, DelDOT traffic cameras showed.
