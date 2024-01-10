Where did Delaware get hit in Tuesday's storm? See some of the aftermath across the state

A winter storm that pummeled much of the East Coast Tuesday has moved out the area, with many Delaware residents waking on Wednesday to clear, blue skies.

But evidence of the storm is still very much apparent as downed trees and limbs remain scattered on the ground, roads remain flooded and about 8,000 Delaware residents were still without power as of 9 a.m.

Delaware Department of Transportation workers have been busy since early Wednesday morning cleaning up, and by 8 a.m., about 50 roads in New Castle County still had trees blocking them, said department spokesperson C.R. McLeod.

McLeod said New Castle County saw the most damage, though a few roads in Kent and Sussex counties were also impacted by flooding and downed trees.

The following is a non-exhaustive, evolving list of Tuesday storm damage based on reports from state agencies, emergency communications and social media.

Red Roof Inn, Newark

A portion of the facade on a wing of the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue in Newark collapsed Tuesday night, damaging two cars that were hit with debris. No injuries were reported during the collapse.

A vehicle sits under debris after a portion of the facade of a wing of the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue in Newark collapsed as a powerful storm of wind and rain hit Delaware, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Trapped under live wires, Milltown

Firefighters rescued motorists in two vehicles trapped by live wires after a utility pole snapped in half on Milltown Road in Milltown. The motorists weren't hurt.

Occupants of one of two vehicles trapped by live wires are freed from their vehicles by firefighters and utility workers after downed wires along Milltown Road trapped them as a powerful storm of wind and rain hit Delaware, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Car stranded by flooding, Prices Corner

At least one car was abandoned in high water at the ramp from Centervllle Road to Kirkwood Highway in Prices Corner. It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle needed rescue.

A car is abandoned in high water at the ramp from Centervllle Road to Kirkwood Highway late Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, 2024 as a storm brings high winds and heavy rain to Delaware.

Governor Printz Boulevard, I-496, Edgemoor

Firefighters were called to Route 13 (Governor Printz Boulevard) at the I-495 exchange late Tuesday evening after motorists became trapped in water. Some cars turned around, correctly guessing the water was too high to pass through. Others weren't as lucky and needed fire department rescue.

Firefighters use a boat to ferry motorists to higher ground after they were stranded in high water on Route 13 at the I-495 interchange late Tuesday evening, January 9, 2024 as a storm brings high winds and heavy rain to Delaware.

Southbridge neighborhood, Wilmington

As it has for decades, Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood flooded Tuesday night, with water reaching to the bumper of cars, reader-submitted photos show.

Shellpot Creek, Wilmington

As of Wednesday morning, the road over Shellpot Creek on Route 13 (North Market Street) in Wilmington remained flooded.

The road over Shellpot Creek on Route 13 (N. Market Street) in Wilmington remained flooded on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Airport Road, New Castle-area

Airport Road by the New Castle County Hope Center remained flooded as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Many cars turned around instead of driving through the flooded road.

Dewey Beach, Sussex County

Numerous streets, including Route 1, were flooded in Dewey Beach as Tuesday's storm whipped through. High winds remained Wednesday morning, DelDOT traffic cameras showed.

Heavy rain from a storm that began on Tuesday January 9, 2024 flooded streets in Dewey Beach.

