Where did the doctor’s coconut pie go? It’s now a criminal case in Florida

Southwest Florida chiropractor Kent Messer was looking forward to digging into some homemade coconut pie on Tuesday morning when he went into work at Suncoast Injury Centers in Fort Myers.

But when the doctor looked for the treat he’d left overnight in the refrigerator, it was gone — as were a bunch of valuable supplies.

That’s when he realized he’d been robbed.

“I had very simple goals,” Messer told local TV station NBC-2 News, adding that the dessert’s container contained a few crumbs. “I just wanted to get to the office, get my slice of pie, get on with my day.”

According to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the business at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary and grand theft that had already occurred.

Messer reported one drawer was left open as well as a cabinet door, and soon noticed items that were “normally organized were left in disarray.”

After he looked in the fridge and saw the pie, made by his wife and valued at $5, had been eaten, he realized the office had been burglarized, according to the report.

Also missing was a transport case with metal hinges valued at $125 filled with a bunch of medical equipment valued at $1,500.

The point of entry was likely the emergency exit door in one of the treatment rooms, said the report, which noted that the exterior of the building by the door showed “fresh pry marks.”

The pie pincher, if found, will be charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, a second-degree felony.