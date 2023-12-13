Where did Fort Worth and Dallas land in this national list of ‘Most Caring Cities’?

What makes a city the “most caring?”

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 38 key indicators of “a compassionate spirit.” Three key dimensions were used: 1) Caring for the Community, 2) Caring for the Vulnerable and 3) Caring in the Workforce.

“Our data set ranges from the share of sheltered homeless persons to the volunteering hours per capita to the share of income donated to charity,” the report reads.

Here’s where Dallas and Fort Worth are in the “Most Caring Cities in the U.S.” list.

Fort Worth made No. 63 on the list, with a total score of 53.75. It was ranked No. 41 on caring for its community, No. 61 on caring for the vulnerable and No. 82 on caring in the workforce. Arlington followed at No. 69, with a score of 52.40. Lubbock (one of the best cities for income donated to charity) and El Paso ranked at No. 73 and No. 74, respectively.

Dallas ranked even lower towards the end of the list at No. 83 overall, with a total score of 49.34. It was ranked No. 72 on caring for its community, No. 85 on caring for the vulnerable and No. 80 on caring in the workforce. Ranking further down the list were the cities of Corpus Christi, San Antonio (one of worst cities for doing favors for neighbors) and Laredo (one of worst cities for income donated to charity). Houston (worst city for residents working in community and social services) ranked as one of the least caring cities at No. 96.

How about other Texas cities that ranked as the most caring? Plano (one of the lowest child poverty rates) ranked the highest in Texas at No. 17, followed by Austin, Irving and Garland.

